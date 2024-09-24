(MENAFN) Ukraine's recent incursion into the Kursk region of Russia has sparked a wave of optimism among its supporters, yet the intricacies involved in maintaining control over the newly acquired territory present significant challenges. Although Ukraine successfully seized over 300 square miles (more than 1,000 square kilometers) within the first month of operations—an achievement that has boosted morale domestically and shifted Western perceptions—the ongoing struggle to hold this ground introduces a host of new complications.



When Ukrainian forces crossed into Russian territory on August 6, Kyiv was intentionally ambiguous about its objectives. This strategic vagueness was designed to keep Moscow uncertain while avoiding the risks associated with setting unrealistic expectations. Achieving a notable victory was crucial for appeasing both international allies and the Ukrainian populace. However, as the campaign continues, a disconnect is becoming evident between military goals and the political narrative.



General Alexander Sirsky, the mastermind behind this bold operation, highlighted the necessity of easing the strain on the Donbas front, where Russian forces have been steadily advancing. Conversely, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has begun to emphasize the establishment of a buffer zone, which could be leveraged in potential future negotiations. In a recent interview with a U.S. television channel, Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of retaining this territory, suggesting it could be held "indefinitely" as part of an overarching "victory plan" that has not yet been fully articulated.



However, the ground reality starkly contrasts with the initial successes against inadequately trained Russian forces. While Ukrainian troops have demonstrated remarkable agility in offensive maneuvers, transitioning to a defensive stance will expose them to the greater firepower of the Russian military. Russian forces, although slow to respond to quick, mobile attacks, possess substantial artillery capabilities that are particularly effective against static defenses.



As of now, Vladimir Putin has not reacted to Ukraine's incursions by reallocating experienced troops from the critical Donbas front. Instead, Russian military operations have intensified, capitalizing on Ukrainian fatigue and redeploying reserves to strategic locations, including the key railway junction in Pokrovsk, which now lies just six miles (10 kilometers) from the frontline.



Putin's strategic calculations appear to be pragmatic; he believes that a limited force of new recruits and reservists is adequate to contain the situation in Kursk for the time being, while his primary concern remains the continued momentum in the Donbas region, where the stakes are substantially higher.



As developments unfold, Ukraine faces a formidable challenge not only in defending its newly acquired territory but also in managing the complex interplay of military strategies and political goals. The possibility of a prolonged conflict looms, raising important questions about the long-term viability of Ukraine's bold maneuvers and the strategic decisions of its leadership in the days to come.

