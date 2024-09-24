Fixderma partners with Amazon to launch revolutionary Durave Range

(MENAFN- Sky Communications) Delhi September 24, 2024 - Fixderma, a leading dermaceutical brand, launches its latest innovation in the skincare category, a moisturizer range - Durave, a groundbreaking new line of seven products that are designed to provide comprehensive skincare solutions. These lightweight and quick-absorbing formulations are a lot “More Than A Moisturizer” with a two-in-one action of delivering 24-hour intense hydration while addressing specific skincare concerns for each skin type.

These dermatologist-approved formulations are packed with potent ingredients that can be your ultimate hydrating solution. Durave is a wide range of four face moisturizers and three body lotions, each product targets different skin concerns including acne marks, dry skin, dark spots, and sensitive skin while also strengthening the skin barrier.

While this is the exclusive Amazon launch, you can also visit our official website to claim your favourite one.

Ms Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and Co-founder, Fixderma India Pvt Ltd, said "We are thrilled to introduce our new Durave range. Our previous Shadow Sunscreen range was well-received by consumers as a Summer Essential. With the onset of winter, we are confident that Durave will gain immense popularity and become a go-to product for individuals seeking a complete 360-degree solution to winter woes.”

Mr. Preetam Jena, CMO and eCommerce Head, Fixderma India Pvt Ltd, said “Fixderma has launched the Durave range on Amazon, Fixderma website & stores as a part of our omni channel expansion strategy. As we continue to expand our online reach through collaboration with multiple e-commerce platforms, we aim to complement the same with our retail presence and provide customers with multiple touchpoints to experience the essence of Fixderma.





