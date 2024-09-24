EQT Active Core Infrastructure Fund Holds Final Close



Total fee-generating commitments for the Fund amount to USD 3.2 billion (EUR 2.9 billion), including fee-generating co-investments of USD 0.3 billion (EUR 0.3 billion)

EQT

Active Core Infrastructure is a longer-hold strategy with a focus on downside protection, and applies EQT's

active ownership approach and value creation playbook to core infrastructure companies in Europe and North America. The Fund has already made three highly thematic investments that align with the strategy's criteria and core focus.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Active Core Infrastructure fund (or the "Fund") has held its final close. Total fee-generating commitments for the Fund amount to USD 3.2 billion (EUR 2.9 billion), including fee-generating co-investments of USD 0.3 billion (EUR 0.3 billion).

Applying the global platform's active ownership approach, industry insights, and local market access, Active Core Infrastructure seeks to leverage EQT's 15-year track record of building strong and resilient infrastructure businesses for the future. It invests in companies that provide essential services to society and aims to offer an attractive risk-return proposition based on stable cash yield generation, inflation protection, low volatility, and a long-term value creation opportunity.

The Fund is backed by a well-diversified global investor base consisting of blue-chip clients, including pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and private wealth platforms.

Alex Greenbaum, Partner and Head of EQT Active Core Infrastructure, said: "We have an exciting deal pipeline of attractive, thematic investment opportunities ahead of us, and are pleased to have already partnered with three businesses that share our vision to deliver long-term, sustainable growth. We see significant potential in core infrastructure against the current macroeconomic outlook, with the possibility to acquire high quality assets while creating value using our proven active ownership approach, and I am excited to further scale the strategy in the years ahead."

The Fund has capitalised on the higher interest rate environment of the last two years and has invested across three thematically sourced, high-quality, and downside-protected companies, which demonstrate strong value creation potential:





Ocea Group, a provider of smart water and heat sub-metering infrastructure in France

Radius Global Infrastructure, an owner and operator of critical digital infrastructure sites globally Tion Renewables, a renewable energy producer and operator with a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar, wind and battery storage across the European Union and the United Kingdom

Contact

EQT Press Office, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4041486

The following files are available for download: