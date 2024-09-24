Moro Hub Presents National Bonds with a Green Certificate

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 24 September 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), presented a Green Certificate to National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company. The Green Certificate was presented to Naru Srinivasan, Group Chief Operating Officer at National Bonds by Mohammed Almalik, Chief Information Security Officer at Moro Hub. The pioneering initiative acknowledged the efforts of the company for choosing Moro Hub's Green Data Centers for their IT workloads.

This certificate validates that National Bonds will effectively reduce carbon emissions by 67,205 KgCO2e during the hosting period from Mar 1, 2022, to May 17, 2025, through the utilization of Moro Hub’s Green Data Centers.

Moro Hub’s Green Data Center is certified as the largest solar-powered data center by the Guinness World Record and is home to cutting-edge and sustainable Smart Cities Command and Control Centre that enables government and enterprise clients to fast track the adoption of new-age digital technologies.

“National Bonds' commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility is commendable. By choosing Moro Hub's Green Data Centers, they are not only embracing cutting-edge technology but also contributing to a greener future. This partnership exemplifies the transformative power of conscious choices in the digital landscape, fostering a sustainable legacy for generations to come,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

The Green Certificate serves as a noteworthy accolade, representing the concerted efforts of businesses in embracing eco-friendly practices and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility. This initiative aligns with Moro Hub's unwavering commitment to minimizing carbon footprints and contributing to the United Arab Emirates Green Agenda 2030.

“Receiving the Green Certificate from Moro Hub is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation within, in line with National Bonds’ Environmental, social, and governance strategy.” Said Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds

Al Ali added. “By choosing Moro Hub’s Green Data Centers, National Bonds is not only reducing its carbon footprint but also aligning with the UAE’s vision for a greener future. This partnership reflects our belief that technology can be a powerful force for positive change, and we are proud to contribute to a more sustainable digital landscape.”

As an integral part of Moro Hub's mission to foster a greener future, the Green Certificate underscores the significant role played by National Bonds in supporting renewable energy initiatives. By acknowledging the efforts of organizations that have chosen Moro Hub's Green Data Centers for their IT workloads, the initiative solidifies the collective commitment to environmental preservation and the advancement of sustainable practices within the digital landscape.





