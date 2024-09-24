Footstep2brilliance Unveils Resources To Close The Early Childhood Literacy Achievement Gap

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unlocking Brilliance: Every Child, Every Step, Everywhere

Footsteps2Brilliance's comprehensive Teacher Guide and new core-aligned resources support Science of Reading instruction and triple literacy growth scores.

- Ilene Rosenthal, CEO and Co-Founder of Footsteps2Brilliance, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Footsteps2Brilliance , an evidence-based literacy company, has released a comprehensive K-2 Language Arts and Reading Teacher Guide (Teacher Guide) designed to empower educators in closing literacy achievement gaps. The new resources provide teachers with resources and explicit instruction methods to help students build core skills and guide them toward grade-level proficiency. In addition, the company has introduced new reading and phonics lessons and published updated alignments with popular English Language Arts (ELA) Core products.The Teacher Guide is a comprehensive resource and includes everything teachers at all levels need to implement the Science of Reading standards effectively. With structured lesson plans, clear objectives, and built-in assessment tools, teachers can easily deliver targeted, explicit instruction that builds skills and strategies for grade-level proficiency.“Addressing the persistent 3rd-grade literacy achievement gap means giving educators practical classroom solutions,” said Ilene Rosenthal, CEO and Co-Founder of Footsteps2Brilliance.“We're excited to offer teachers a valuable tool to get students back on track and elevate literacy levels for all children.”At the core of the Teacher Guide are Essential Lessons that use Footsteps2Brilliance's interactive books, games, and activities. These provide teachers with consistent, easy-to-follow routines covering all the skills needed for reading success, ensuring every student can thrive.The Teacher Guide is systematically organized into sections addressing important literacy domains: print concepts, phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, and writing. Each section includes a domain summary, a recommended instructional sequence detailing how Footsteps2Brilliance supports the learning process, and a placement tool to assess student readiness.Footsteps2Brilliance's next-generation digital tools and content support data-driven, differentiated instruction that integrates seamlessly into classroom teaching. The platform's interactive, game-based content and activities foster a love of reading, tripling reading growth scores and closing the pandemic-related 3rd-grade reading proficiency gap. Features like toggling between English and Spanish and home access, engage families and meet the needs of emergent bilingual learners.To further support literacy instruction this year, Footsteps2Brilliance has also added new core-aligned, interactive books, games, and activities including:●A complete collection of content and lessons focused on practicing vowel sounds.●“Stories from Around the World,” a new book series created to enrich vocabulary and comprehension skills for students in Grades 2 and 3.Additionally, Footsteps2Brilliance has published new alignments with several ELA Core programs.“By aligning our bilingual content and activities with ELA core learning objectives, teachers can supplement classroom instruction and help students master skills that drive positive academic outcomes,” said Rosenthal.About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance is the leading provider of effective next-generation digital tools, bilingual content, and learning experiences that connect school and home and enhance, not replace excellent teaching. Since 2012 we've committed our research and resources to closing the reading achievement gap for all students from birth through elementary school using a collaborative impact approach. In partnership with educators, families, and communities we are unlocking brilliance and empowering students to realize their full potential. Learn more at .

