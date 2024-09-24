ANY.RUN Launches Safebrowsing: A New Solution For Safe URL Exploration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leader in malware analysis and threat intelligence, has launched Safebrowsing, an innovative tool designed to provide users with a secure environment for exploring suspicious URLs. This new feature is now available to all ANY users, offering an easy and safe way to manually analyze potentially harmful links.

Addressing a Critical Security Gap

Current security measures like URL scanners often focus on automated checks and blocking phishing links before they reach users. However, many threats still slip through, and users are left without a reliable, easy-to-use tool to verify links themselves.

Safebrowsing addresses this gap by offering an interactive, fully isolated browser in the cloud, allowing users to open and navigate websites without exposing their local systems to risk. It ensures that any malicious activity encountered is contained, while real-time detection tools identify and alert users of potential threats.

Key Features of Safebrowsing:

· Interactive virtual browser: Users can open, browse, and interact with websites safely, clicking links and exploring suspicious URLs in real-time.

· Real-time threat detection: ANY's technology actively monitors for malicious activity, providing immediate notifications.

· Comprehensive threat reports: Each session concludes with a detailed report of detected threats, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and network traffic analysis.

· Easy-to-use interface: Designed for both security experts and non-technical users, Safebrowsing offers a straightforward and efficient experience.

Learn more about the full capabilities of Safebrowsing- ANY blog

Use Cases for Safebrowsing

Safebrowsing is a versatile tool that can be used for a variety of scenarios:

· Phishing protection: Safely explore phishing links without endangering your local systems, enhancing your organization's defenses against web-based attacks.

· Staff training: Use real-world examples to train employees on recognizing and avoiding phishing threats.

· Empowering non-security teams: Enable non-expert employees to check suspicious links independently, saving your security team's time and resources.

About ANY

ANY helps over 400,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide with its interactive malware sandbox and threat intelligence solutions. Safebrowsing is the latest addition to their suite of tools designed to enhance threat detection and analysis.

The ANY team

ANYRUN FZCO

+1 657-366-5050

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.