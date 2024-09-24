Ericsson named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CSP 5G Core Network Infrastructure Solutions

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CSP 5G Core Network Infrastructure Solutions.

The new report is the first edition of this Magic Quadrant to be produced, and according to Gartner “evaluates CSP 5G core infrastructure vendors and assesses their execution in 2023 alongside future development plans”.

Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Core Networks, Ericsson says: “We feel, the recognition of Ericsson’s 5G Core Network capabilities by the independent analyst firm Gartner shows the energy and ingenuity of our engineers and experts who drive the development of 5G Core at Ericsson is truly paying off. We believe our broad 5G Core portfolio and focus on performance alongside the reduction of complexity has proven to be a trusted combination for our customers, and we look forward to continuing to work with Communication Service Providers around the world to help them realize their ambitious goals for future-proofed and highly performant 5G Standalone networks.”

Ericsson was also recently placed as a leader in the Market Landscape: Core Vendors 2024 report from analyst house Omdia, with the highest overall portfolio score of the vendors assessed having the top spot in both cloud native readiness, automation, and policy and charging. It was named top of Frost Radar™ 5G network infrastructure market ranking for the fourth year running in an analysis that covers RAN, transport and core networks.

According to Gartner, “leaders distinguish themselves by offering services suitable for strategic adoption and having an ambitious roadmap. With a comprehensive portfolio, they can address a broad range of use cases, though they may not excel in all areas or be the best for specific needs. Leaders in this market have significant market share, numerous referenceable customers, strong service and support capabilities, and good customer references.”





