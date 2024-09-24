Iran's FM refutes claims by President Massoud Bizeshkian regarding potential de-escalation of tensions with Israel

(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, has strongly refuted claims made by President Massoud Bizeshkian regarding a potential de-escalation of tensions with Israel. In statements reported by the Tasnim news agency, Araqchi condemned what he described as the crimes committed by the "Zionist entity" in Gaza and emphasized that the recent assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' bureau, along with in Lebanon, would provoke a response.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guards have publicly attributed the assassination of Haniyeh to Israel, accusing the U.S. of complicity in the operation. They revealed that the attack was executed with a short-range missile, equipped with a warhead weighing around seven kilograms, fired from a location outside Haniyeh's residence, which resulted in a devastating explosion.



In a clear message of intent, their statement warned that the "Zionist entity" would encounter significant and painful retribution for its actions. Haniyeh's assassination occurred on July 31, shortly after he attended the inauguration of President Bizeshkian, coinciding with the killing of a notable Hezbollah figure, Fouad Shukr, during an Israeli raid in southern Beirut.



These developments have contributed to a sharp increase in tensions across the Middle East, with both Iran and Hezbollah promising retaliation. The situation is increasingly unstable as regional stakeholders navigate the potential ramifications of these hostilities, raising concerns about the prospect of a broader conflict in the region.

