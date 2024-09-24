Santos Misses Chance To Top Serie B In Thrilling Draw With Novorizontino

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Vila Viva Sorte witnessed a gripping encounter between Santos and Novorizontino on Monday evening. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, denying Santos the opportunity to claim the top spot in Serie B.



Novorizontino struck early, with Pablo Dyego finding the net just three minutes into the game. The visitors' lead, however, was short-lived. Santos' Otero equalized at the 31-minute mark, bringing the home crowd to life.



The draw leaves Santos in second place with 50 points, just one behind league leaders Novorizontino. The result maintains the tight race at the top of the Serie B table.



Santos' next challenge comes on Saturday when they face Operário-PR at home. Novorizontino, meanwhile, will host Ponte Preta the following Monday at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium.



The match began with Santos applying intense pressure, buoyed by their passionate supporters. However, Novorizontino's early goal stunned the home team. Pablo Dyego's clinical finish gave the visitors a dream start.







Santos responded quickly, creating several chances to level the score. Guilherme and JP Chermont came close, testing Novorizontino 's goalkeeper Airton.

Novorizontino and Santos Share Points

The equalizer finally came through Otero's determined effort, sliding in to convert Wendel Silva's pass. The second half saw both teams pushing for victory.



Novorizontino nearly regained the lead when Waguininho's header struck the post. Santos had their opportunities too, with Guilherme and Serginho forcing saves from Airton.



As the final whistle approached, tension mounted. Novorizontino hit the crossbar in the dying minutes, adding to the drama. The draw left Santos fans frustrated, expressing their disappointment with boos at full-time.



This result sets the stage for an exciting conclusion to the Serie B season. Both teams will look to build on this performance in their upcoming fixtures.

