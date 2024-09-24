Brazilian Industry Confidence Hits Two-Year High In September

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The industrial sector's outlook on the brightened in September, marking a significant shift in sentiment.



The Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence (Icei), released by the National Confederation of (CNI), revealed a surge in optimism.



Twenty-six out of twenty-nine surveyed sectors expressed confidence in the future, a record not seen since October 2022.



This widespread positivity stems from improved perceptions of current economic conditions among business leaders. In recent months, their assessment of the economic landscape has steadily improved, bolstering the overall confidence index.



Only three segments-wood, rubber products, and specialized construction services-remained pessimistic. The Icei operates on a scale where scores below 50 indicate skepticism, while those above signify optimism.







September's top performers included maintenance and repair (59.4 points), electrical machinery and materials (56.7 points), beverages (56.7 points), and pharmaceuticals (56.5 points).

Industrial Confidence Rebounds Across Brazil

From August to September, twenty-one sectors saw an increase in their Icei scores. Six sectors crossed the 50-point threshold, shifting from uncertainty to confidence.



These included metallurgy, leather goods, machinery and equipment, metal products, biofuels, and computer, electronic, and optical equipment.



Regionally, industrial confidence grew across Brazil , with the South experiencing the most significant boost of 2.3 points.



The Southern region's Icei, which had hovered around 50 points in recent months, reached 52.4 in September. Other regions also saw increases: Northeast (2.2 points), North (1.6), Southeast (1.3), and Center-West (0.7).



The upward trend in confidence spanned all company sizes. Small businesses saw a 0.9-point increase, while medium and large enterprises both experienced a 1.7-point rise.



This September result intensified optimism across businesses of all scales. The survey, conducted between September 2 and 11, gathered responses from 1,870 industrial companies nationwide.



The sample included 738 small, 678 medium, and 454 large enterprises, providing a comprehensive view of the industrial landscape.



This surge in confidence across sectors, regions, and company sizes paints a picture of a reinvigorated Brazilian industry.



As the economy shows signs of recovery, businesses appear poised for growth and innovation in the coming months.

