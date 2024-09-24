J&K Assembly Polls: 2 Killed, 1 Injured In Poll Duty Vehicle Accident Near Reasi's Gulabgarh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) J&K Assembly polls: Two people were killed and another after a vehicle on election duty met with an accident near Tuksan in the area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, an official said.

"Two killed and 1 was injured as poll duty vehicle met with accident near Tuksan in Gulabgarh area of Jamuu and Kashmir's Reasi," Deputy Commissioner Reasi , Vishesh Mahajan said.

It is important to note that the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly -for 26 assembly seats-is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 26, and will decide the fate of some prominent faces like NC leader Omar Abdullah , BJP J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina and Tariq Hameed Karra of Congress.

In the second phase of Assembly elections, 26 Assembly seats in the six districts of the union territory will go for polls. The Assembly seats facing the second phase of elections are Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote - Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST).

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is contesting from two seats Budgam and Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina is contesting from Nowshera assembly seat, while Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra is contesting from Central-Shalteng seat.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up at polling booths for second phase of Assembly polls on Wednesday. More than 13,000 polling staff took positions at 3,500 polling stations set up across 26 assembly constituencies, where voting will be held tomorrow.

"To facilitate the voters for smooth and hassle-free electoral participation, the Election Commission has established 3,502 polling stations in these segments. There are 1,056 urban polling stations and 2,446 rural polling stations," PTI quoted an official as saying.

The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.








