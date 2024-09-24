(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications)



MENATech hosts GAMERGY in MENA: one of the biggest esports, gaming, leisure, and entertainment events in the world



■ Egypt has been the country chosen by MENATech to host GAMERGY for the first time in the MENA region.

■ The event will take place from January 30 to February 1, 2025 at the Al Burouj project, developed by IMKAN Misr in Cairo, where it expects to have more than 40,000 attendees.



September 24th, 2024.- GAMERGY, the fastest growing global esports, gaming, leisure and entertainment event, extends its presence to the MENA region. After exciting editions in Europe and Latin America, the festival arrives in Egypt, which will become for three days (January 30 to February 1) the global meeting point for esports fans and international players competing for the best prizes.

For this new edition of GAMERGY, MENATech, a company of the GGTech Entertainment group, will have the collaboration and support of ievents, eProjects LLC, and Influence Communications, leaders in event management, communication and experience creation.

The venue chosen for the celebration of this new edition of GAMERGY is Al Burouj, developed by IMKAN Misr in Cairo. Attendees will have access to a wide range of games for PC, mobile and consoles, with exciting tournaments, live performances by top artists, meet & greets with influencers and the best esports teams in the region.

Continued growth

GAMERGY is a pioneering event designed for video game enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds. The next edition in Egypt will create an immersive environment where the physical and virtual worlds will merge, allowing participants to connect and engage in unforgettable experiences.

GAMERGY has organized more than 20 successful editions in Spain, Argentina, Mexico, Miami, and Panama, consolidating its status as a dominant force in the e-sports, leisure and entertainment scene for the whole family.

Mario Perez, CEO de MENATech, expressed his enthusiasm: ‘We are very excited about the first edition of GAMERGY in the MENA region, and it is a privilege that it is being held in Cairo. Following the expansion of GAMERGY over the past three years, with successful events in Spain, Mexico, Panama, Miami, Argentina and beyond, this marks an important milestone for us. Egypt's gaming community is truly impressive and we are delighted to have the opportunity to engage with them and deliver an unforgettable experience to gamers of all ages. With the support of our partner in the Middle East, eProjects LLC, we are confident that GAMERGY Egypt will be a standout event on the GAMERGY International Tour.’



Sherif ElBassiouny, CEO of eProjects LLC, commented on the unique coalition: "Hosting this groundbreaking eGaming event in Egypt is a testament to the nation’s growing influence in the digital and entertainment sectors. We are proud to bring together gamers and enthusiasts from across the MENA region, fostering innovation, competition, and community. This event not only highlights Egypt’s potential as a regional hub for eSports but also reflects our commitment to empowering the youth and embracing the future of digital entertainment. Together with our local partners, ievents and Influence Communications, we are paving the way for new opportunities in this thriving industry."

GAMERGY combines entertainment and innovative technology, offering a unique experience where fun and creativity come together, as well as a disruptive experience for visitors and gamers alike. It will offer top-notch content on all aspects of the gaming world and showcase the latest technological advances in esports.







