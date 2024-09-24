World’s No.1 Executive Coach set to headline the GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit 2024

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Join John Mattone, Top HR professionals, and GCC government leaders to unveil

cutting-edge innovative HR Strategies and Youth Action initiatives



Abu Dhabi, UAE – September 23, 2024. The GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit 2024 scheduled on October 9-10 in Abu Dhabi at the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Residences Emirates Pearl, will be a landmark event gathering top HR professionals, industry influencers, government human capital specialists and experts from around the world including John Mattone ( (30) John Mattone | LinkedIn )the world’s top executive coach for five consecutive years and the Founder of one of the world's leading coaching and leadership development firms, John Mattone Global (JMG).



The 12th Annual summit will once again connect thought leaders, AI trailblazers of the Future of Work, young professionals working in government and public sector entities to seasoned HR experts, youth leaders, heads of ministries, and key government officials to initiate new conversations focussing on a new and golden era of the GCC as leaders in transformation. The summit will offer insights into human capital transformation, digital workforce strategies, and public sector innovation under the theme ‘Unleash the Human mAgIc’ by ‘Connecting People to Purpose’. The joint expertise and discussions shape the future of government HR, aligning with global best practices while addressing regional needs. The summit provides a unique platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and driving forward-thinking approaches in governance and human resource development.



Renowned leadership expert John Mattone, recognized as the World’s #1 Executive Coach, will deliver the opening keynote address. Highlighting the importance of developing leaders who can drive transformation and innovation and reflecting on his extensive experience in the Gulf, Mattone shared, "I am thrilled to be part of the upcoming GOV HR Summit. 60% of the work JMG does worldwide is from the Arabian Gulf. The Middle East region has got incredible potential. The future is really bright for organisations in the region. In my experience, leaders in the GCC often embrace a deeper spiritual focus and soul oriented, and my 'Intelligent Leadership' philosophy is well-received as it emphasizes the development of the inner core. This region’s leaders, including government officials and multinational CEOs, value patience and respectful trust-building, which are essential for fostering vulnerability and growth.”



“My relationship with QnA International has always been enriching, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share insights and collaborate once again at this esteemed summit." he added.



Government leaders and members of the advisory board of GCC Gov HR and Youth Summit - Her Highness Shaikha Dr. Alia Humaid Al Qassimi, Social Development Expert, Government Entity, UAE, Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Duaij Al Khalifa , Director General, Institute of Public Administration, Bahrain, His Excellency Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Regulations Sector, Ministry of Health, and Prevention (MoHAP), UAE, Her Excellency Dr. Maryam Matar, Founder and Chairperson, UAE Genetic Diseases Association, His Excellency Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Executive Director Of Support Services, UAE Government Entity, Rehab Lootah, Deputy CEO, National Bonds, Waleed AlGhonaim, Deputy Minister - Strategy and Performance Management, Ministry of Investment, KSA, Mrs. Ayesha Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Human Capital, ADNOC Group, UAE are among the many luminaries contributing to the two-day conference.



While John Mattone will bring his wealth of experience and expertise to the GCC GOV HR and Youth Summit, the speakers’ lineup has other eminent leaders who play pivotal roles in shaping the future of human capital in the region. Mr. Mansour Alansari, Acting Director HR Department, Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Manish Misra, Group Head of HR Transformation, Digital & Analytics at Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Dr. Ebrahim Al Khajeh, Director of Human Capital at Abu Dhabi Customs, Ms. Huda Majed Rashed AlAbbar, Director of HR Division at the Department of Finance, and Mr. Awadh AlMur, Director – HR, Chief AI Officer at the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation,UAE will offer exclusive insights into strategic transformation and human capital management within the public sector in the UAE.



Sidh NC, Director of QnA International, concludes, "The decision to host the GOV HR and Youth Summit and Awards in Abu Dhabi consecutively highlights the importance of putting people first, supported by the progressive, outward-looking perspective fostered by the UAE’s leadership. This summit focuses on innovative solutions for HR and youth empowerment, with significant contributions from high-level leaders across the region. The presence of John Mattone and prominent acknowledged experts further underscores the summit's role in shaping the future of HR and public sector reforms in the Gulf. We aim to create a collaborative environment where public and private sector leaders can exchange knowledge and build sustainable human capital strategies."



Join us at the GOV HR and Youth Summit and Awards on October 9-10, 2024, in Abu Dhabi, and be part of the future of human capital and youth development,” he added.

The GOV HR and Youth Summit and Awards 2024 promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for networking, learning, and advancing HR practices in the region. With a focus on leadership development, innovation, digital transformation and strategic insights, this summit will set the stage for the future of work for government and public sector entities in the Gulf region and beyond.



MENAFN24092024004885011196ID1108708806