RUDER FINN AND RAGAN SURVEY EXPOSES DIVIDE IN AI ADOPTION, USAGE AND OUTLOOK FOR INTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS

Ruder Finn and Ragan have published a report, "The Great AI Divide in Internal Communications," which reveals that industry, company size and roles each affect AI adoption, usage and outlook in internal communications. The findings explore how communications practitioners are harnessing AI to advance their internal communications work today and in the near future.



Key findings included:

The Great AI Divide

AI adoption varies across sectors with tech-forward industries leading and regulated industries using it the least – Internal communicators from technology industries like aerospace, aviation, transportation, manufacturing and technology use AI the most, followed by government and non-profit, and then highly-regulated industries like healthcare, pharma and biotech, and finance, banking and insurance using it the least.

Larger companies are AI-reluctant compared to smaller organizations – The larger the company, the less likely they are to use AI. Mid-sized companies appear to be the most optimistic about AI use.

AI drives internal communications priorities with room to broaden its uptake - AI is generally being used for internal communications priorities, but there is room to maximize AI to accomplish priorities, especially in messaging and employee engagement. 57% identified executive messaging and positioning as a top priority, but 34% are using AI for that purpose.

The C-suite are more enthusiastic than the wider workforce - C-suite communicators are more likely to use, and are more optimistic about, AI than broader internal communicators, who want more training. 83% of those in the C-suite use AI at least daily compared to 41% of senior leaders and mid-level communicators. Age creates an AI adoption divide - Younger communicators have a higher overall AI adoption rate than older communicators. Within the C-suite, executives 43 and under use AI at least once daily.



"While there is great excitement for AI, we are in the early stages of adoption and experimentation so it's valuable to learn insights into the journey that internal communicators are taking," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "Change of this magnitude is not straightforward, so it's no surprise that gaps are appearing as organizations come to grips with how these technologies can deliver transformational benefits. The key to success is to remember that any business solution must bring people along, underpinned by communications, and be linked directly to thoughtful integration within existing ways of working."

"We're thrilled at the chance to partner with Ruder Finn on this joint AI survey," said Diane Schwartz, CEO of Ragan. "This unprecedented look at how internal communicators adopt AI across multiple demographics and industries will enable comms to remain passionately useful with how they scale their strategy and face the future of the function head on."

The survey's sample consisted of 250 communications practitioners mainly in the U.S. and U.K. who either oversee or work directly in internal communications. The survey was open from April 16 to May 31, 2024 and was conducted using the Pollfish survey delivery platform. The sample was screened based on whether the respondent was from an agency or an individual practitioner. No additional screening or weighting was applied to the sample.

For more information on the results of Ruder Finn and Ragan Communications' "The Great AI Divide in Internal Communications" report, visit:

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise-Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace-with AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 and tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, rf, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl and RF Bloom. For more information visit .

About Ragan

For more than 50 years, Ragan has been delivering trusted news, training, and intelligence to leading communications, HR and marketing professionals via its conferences, webinars, awards, subscriptions and membership divisions.

Media Contact: Isabelle Lee, [email protected]



SOURCE Ruder Finn

