American Foregut Society's 2024 Annual Meeting To Highlight Lucid Diagnostics' Esoguard Esophageal Precancer Test

("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM ), announced that the American Foregut Society 's (AFS) 2024 Annual Meeting, being held from September 26-28, 2024 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Center in Aurora, CO, will be highlighting its EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test

for early detection of esophageal precancer to conference participants.

During the meeting, Dan Lister, M.D. , current President-elect and one of the co-founders of the AFS, will lead a session titled "Finding Barrett's - Time to Ditch the Scope?" where he will discuss the value and utility of EsoGuard as a highly effective non-invasive alternative to screening upper endoscopy (EGD) for detecting esophageal precancer (Barrett's Esophagus or BE). This session follows the AFS's recent open letter , which highlights the critical need for early detection of esophageal precancer to prevent highly lethal esophageal cancer and strongly advocates for medical policy coverage of EsoGuard by commercial payors.

The letter emphasizes the strong scientific evidence supporting the use of EsoGuard as a minimally invasive alternative to screening EGD and its incorporation in the practices of AFS physicians. Dr. Lister's session will explore how EsoGuard serves as a powerful tool to triage at-risk patients, thus enabling more efficient use of endoscopy resources while enabling effective early detection of esophageal precancer and facilitating surveillance and treatment to prevent progression to cancer.

"We are honored to once again participate in the AFS Annual Meeting, especially following their recent strong endorsement of EsoGuard," said Lishan Aklog, M.D. , Lucid's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful to the AFS and its leaders, including Dr. Lister, for their vocal advocacy in support of esophageal precancer testing to prevent esophageal cancer, and the critical role EsoGuard is playing as the first and only commercially available non-endoscopic biomarker test designed to do so. We have been proud to support the AFS since its inception and appreciate their efforts at the vanguard of esophageal health and cancer prevention."

The AFS Annual Meeting is a premier event that brings together gastroenterologists and surgeons to collaborate on personalizing treatment and improving patient outcomes for foregut diseases. The conference covers a wide range of topics, including diagnostics, novel therapies, and the latest advancements in foregut health.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM ). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test , performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device , represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

