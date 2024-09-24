Harmonic's BEAD Solutions Speed Up FTTH Deployments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Company's New FTTH Deployment Options for BEAD Shorten Project Timelines Leveraging Existing Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) solutions enable broadband operators to deploy high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services faster, utilizing the domestically manufactured Fin remote OLT (R-OLT) in conjunction with an operator's existing network edge devices. The American-built Fin 10G R-OLT SFP+ can serve customers at ranges up to 20km, extending the reach of existing network edge devices to address isolated unserved and underserved communities.

"We are fully supportive of the BEAD-BABA program's efforts to bring internet access to all," said Dan Gledhill, senior vice president, fiber broadband at Harmonic. "Enabling efficient delivery of high-speed fiber broadband services from both new and existing network equipment lets operators mitigate mid-mile construction, allowing efforts to focus on last-mile fiber connections to end subscribers. Our solutions help operators cut the cost of deployment projects, reduce time to market and help streamline delivery into rural communities."

The Fin pluggable module can be hosted by Harmonic's portfolio of rack-mounted switches and Jetty remote switches. Jetty fits into Harmonic's Ripple and Oyster nodes and can also be retrofitted into third-party nodes thanks to Harmonic's unique Raft adaptive solution for legacy enclosures. Jetty supports long range 10/25G Ethernet so operators can also daisy chain nodes to more efficiently expand service areas and optimize use of existing fiber assets.

The company expects to complete the BEAD and Build America, Buy America (BABA) certification process for the Fin R-OLT module by the end of the year and for other key fiber products in 2025.

