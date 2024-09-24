(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. – Usiminas (the "Offeror"), a corporation (sociedade por ações) organized under the laws of Brazil, announces the early results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer"), which maximum tender amount it is increasing from US$285.0
million
to US$320.0 million in
aggregate principal
amount (the
"Maximum
Tender
Amount") of
outstanding
5.875% senior notes due
2026 (the
"Notes"), issued by Usiminas International S.à r.l. (the "Issuer"), a private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée) organized under the laws of Luxembourg. The Notes are fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Offeror.
The Tender Offer is made by the Offeror on behalf of the Issuer, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offer to purchase, dated September
10, 2024
(the
"Offer
to
Purchase"), as amended by this press release. The Offeror informs that the Financing Condition has been fully satisfied. Any capitalized
term
used
but
not
defined
in this press
release has the respective meaning set forth in the Offer to Purchase.
The following table sets forth the material pricing terms of the Tender Offer:
|
Title of Security
|
CUSIP / ISIN
|
Principal Amount Outstanding
|
Principal Amount Accepted for Purchase
|
Principal Amount Outstanding Following the Early Settlement Date
|
Early Tender Premium(1)
|
Tender Offer Consideration(2)
|
Total Consideration(3)
|
5.875% Senior Notes due 2026
|
Rule 144A: 91734JAA8 / US91734JAA88
Regulation S: L95806AA0 / USL95806AA06
|
US$750,000,000
|
US$320,000,000
|
US$430,000,000
|
US$30.00
|
US$972.50
|
US$1,002.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase.
|
(2)
|
The amount that would have been paid for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase. In addition, Accrued Interest would have been paid. As the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by Holders as of the Early Tender Date exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount, the
Offeror will not accept for purchase any Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date.
|
(3)
|
The amount to be paid for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase. The Total Consideration includes the Tender Offer Consideration
plus an Early Tender Premium of US$30.00 for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes. In addition, Accrued Interest will be paid.
The Tender
Offer
will
expire
at
5:00
p.m.,
New
York
City
time,
on
October 8,
2024,
unless
extended by
the
Offeror (such time and date, as it may be extended, the "Expiration Date"). The deadline for Holders to validly tender (and not validly withdraw) Notes in the Tender Offer and be eligible to receive payment
of the Total Consideration, which includes the Tender Offer Consideration and the Early Tender Premium, was 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on September
23,
2024
(such
time
and
date,
the
"Early Tender Date").
As of the Early Tender Date, according to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and
the information
agent for
the
Tender Offer
(the
"Tender
and
Information
Agent"), US$401,488,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes had been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by Holders.
As the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by Holders as of the Early Tender Date exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount, the Tender Offer has been oversubscribed. The Offeror has accepted for purchase, on behalf of the Issuer, Notes validly tendered (and
not validly withdrawn) in the Tender Offer
at
or
prior
to
the
Early
Tender
Date up to the Maximum Tender Amount, resulting in a proration factor of approximately 70.3%. The Issuer intends to make payment in cash of an amount equal to the Total Consideration plus Accrued Interest for all such Notes on September
27,
2024 (the "Early Settlement Date"). As the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by Holders as of the Early Tender Date exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount, the Offeror will not accept for purchase any Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date.
The withdrawal deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 23, 2024 has passed and, accordingly, Notes validly tendered in the Tender Offer may no longer be withdrawn.
All tendered
Notes
not
accepted
will
be
promptly credited
to
the
Holder's
account with
DTC
or
otherwise returned to the Holder without cost.
The Offeror has the right to amend the
Tender Offer at any time in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law. The Offeror reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to
not accept any tenders of Notes for any reason. The Offeror and its affiliates reserve the absolute
right, in their sole discretion, from time to time to redeem or purchase any Notes that remain outstanding after the Expiration Date through open
market
purchases,
privately
negotiated
transactions,
tender offers,
exchange
offers, redemptions
or
otherwise,
upon
such terms
and
at
such
prices as
they
may
determine,
which may
be more
or
less
than
the
price
to
be
paid
pursuant
to the Tender Offer.
The Offeror
has
engaged Itau
BBA
USA Securities,
Inc. to act as sole dealer manager (the "Dealer Manager") in connection with the Tender Offer. The
Dealer
Manager can
be contacted at its telephone numbers set forth on the back cover page of the Offer to Purchase with questions regarding the Tender Offer.
Neither
the
Offer
to
Purchase
nor
any
related documents
have
been
filed
with
the
U.S.
Securities
and
Exchange Commission, nor have any such documents been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or
regulatory
authority of
any
country.
No authority has
passed upon the accuracy or adequacy
of the Offer to Purchase or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.
Under
no
circumstances
shall
this
press release
constitute
an
offer
to
buy
or
the
solicitation
of
an
offer to
sell
the Notes or any other securities of the Offeror or any of its affiliates in the United States, Brazil or in any other jurisdiction.
The Tender Offer is not being made to, nor will the Offeror accept tenders of Notes from, Holders in any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offer would not be in compliance with the securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdiction.
Important
Notice
Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non- historical nature or that relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that
the
transactions
described
in
this
press
release will
be
consummated
or
as
to
the
ultimate
terms of
any such transactions. The Offeror does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking
statements,
whether
as
a
result of
new
information
or
future events
or
for
any
other
reason.
Disclaimer
This press release must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This press release and the Offer to Purchase contain important information that must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Tender
Offer.
If any
Holder
is
in
any doubt as
to the action it
should take,
it
is
recommended to
seek its
own legal, tax, accounting and financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its attorney, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. None of the Offeror, the Dealer Manager, the Tender and Information
Agent or any affiliate of
such persons expresses any opinion as
to whether
the terms
of the
Tender
Offer are
fair
to
any
Holder. Holders
must
make
their
own
decision
as
to
whether to
tender
any
Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.
