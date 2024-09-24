(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. – Usiminas (the "Offeror"), a corporation (sociedade por ações) organized under the laws of Brazil, announces the early results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer"), which maximum tender amount it is increasing from US$285.0

million

to US$320.0 million in

aggregate principal

amount (the

"Maximum

Tender

Amount") of

outstanding

5.875% senior notes due

2026 (the

"Notes"), issued by Usiminas International S.à r.l. (the "Issuer"), a private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée) organized under the laws of Luxembourg. The Notes are fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Offeror. The Tender Offer is made by the Offeror on behalf of the Issuer, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offer to purchase, dated September

10, 2024

(the

"Offer

to

Purchase"), as amended by this press release. The Offeror informs that the Financing Condition has been fully satisfied. Any capitalized

term

used

but

not

defined

in this press

release has the respective meaning set forth in the Offer to Purchase. The following table sets forth the material pricing terms of the Tender Offer:

Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN Principal Amount Outstanding Principal Amount Accepted for Purchase Principal Amount Outstanding Following the Early Settlement Date Early Tender Premium(1) Tender Offer Consideration(2) Total Consideration(3) 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 Rule 144A: 91734JAA8 / US91734JAA88 Regulation S: L95806AA0 / USL95806AA06 US$750,000,000 US$320,000,000 US$430,000,000 US$30.00 US$972.50 US$1,002.50



















(1) Per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase. (2) The amount that would have been paid for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase. In addition, Accrued Interest would have been paid. As the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by Holders as of the Early Tender Date exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount, the

Offeror will not accept for purchase any Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date. (3) The amount to be paid for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase. The Total Consideration includes the Tender Offer Consideration

plus an Early Tender Premium of US$30.00 for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes. In addition, Accrued Interest will be paid.

The Tender

Offer

will

expire

at

5:00

p.m.,

New

York

City

time,

on

October 8,

2024,

unless

extended by

the

Offeror (such time and date, as it may be extended, the "Expiration Date"). The deadline for Holders to validly tender (and not validly withdraw) Notes in the Tender Offer and be eligible to receive payment

of the Total Consideration, which includes the Tender Offer Consideration and the Early Tender Premium, was 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on September

23,

2024

(such

time

and

date,

the

"Early Tender Date").

As of the Early Tender Date, according to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and

the information

agent for

the

Tender Offer

(the

"Tender

and

Information

Agent"), US$401,488,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes had been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by Holders.

As the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by Holders as of the Early Tender Date exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount, the Tender Offer has been oversubscribed. The Offeror has accepted for purchase, on behalf of the Issuer, Notes validly tendered (and

not validly withdrawn) in the Tender Offer

at

or

prior

to

the

Early

Tender

Date up to the Maximum Tender Amount, resulting in a proration factor of approximately 70.3%. The Issuer intends to make payment in cash of an amount equal to the Total Consideration plus Accrued Interest for all such Notes on September

27,

2024 (the "Early Settlement Date"). As the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by Holders as of the Early Tender Date exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount, the Offeror will not accept for purchase any Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date.

The withdrawal deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 23, 2024 has passed and, accordingly, Notes validly tendered in the Tender Offer may no longer be withdrawn.

All tendered

Notes

not

accepted

will

be

promptly credited

to

the

Holder's

account with

DTC

or

otherwise returned to the Holder without cost.

The Offeror has the right to amend the

Tender Offer at any time in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law. The Offeror reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to

not accept any tenders of Notes for any reason. The Offeror and its affiliates reserve the absolute

right, in their sole discretion, from time to time to redeem or purchase any Notes that remain outstanding after the Expiration Date through open

market

purchases,

privately

negotiated

transactions,

tender offers,

exchange

offers, redemptions

or

otherwise,

upon

such terms

and

at

such

prices as

they

may

determine,

which may

be more

or

less

than

the

price

to

be

paid

pursuant

to the Tender Offer.

The Offeror

has

engaged Itau

BBA

USA Securities,

Inc. to act as sole dealer manager (the "Dealer Manager") in connection with the Tender Offer. The

Dealer

Manager can

be contacted at its telephone numbers set forth on the back cover page of the Offer to Purchase with questions regarding the Tender Offer.

Neither

the

Offer

to

Purchase

nor

any

related documents

have

been

filed

with

the

U.S.

Securities

and

Exchange Commission, nor have any such documents been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or

regulatory

authority of

any

country.

No authority has

passed upon the accuracy or adequacy

of the Offer to Purchase or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

Under

no

circumstances

shall

this

press release

constitute

an

offer

to

buy

or

the

solicitation

of

an

offer to

sell

the Notes or any other securities of the Offeror or any of its affiliates in the United States, Brazil or in any other jurisdiction.

The Tender Offer is not being made to, nor will the Offeror accept tenders of Notes from, Holders in any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offer would not be in compliance with the securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdiction.

Important

Notice

Regarding Forward-Looking

Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non- historical nature or that relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that

the

transactions

described

in

this

press

release will

be

consummated

or

as

to

the

ultimate

terms of

any such transactions. The Offeror does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any

forward-looking

statements,

whether

as

a

result of

new

information

or

future events

or

for

any

other

reason.

Disclaimer

This press release must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This press release and the Offer to Purchase contain important information that must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Tender

Offer.

If any

Holder

is

in

any doubt as

to the action it

should take,

it

is

recommended to

seek its

own legal, tax, accounting and financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its attorney, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. None of the Offeror, the Dealer Manager, the Tender and Information

Agent or any affiliate of

such persons expresses any opinion as

to whether

the terms

of the

Tender

Offer are

fair

to

any

Holder. Holders

must

make

their

own

decision

as

to

whether to

tender

any

Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

SOURCE Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED