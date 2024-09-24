Build-A-Bear Unveils New Board Book, Friends Forever, Inspiring Young Readers With A Heartfelt Adventure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Friends Forever" Brings Joy and Imagination to Storytime

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. ( NYSE: BBW ), renowned for offering a personalized experience where guests of all ages can create their own special furry friends, is excited to announce the release of a new board titled "Friends Forever." The new book, illustrated by Anna Jones and created in collaboration with Odd Dot, an imprint of Macmillan Children's Publishing Group, invites readers on an adventure inside Build-A-Bear Workshop. Through the story, children experience the joy of creating a special friend that will last "fur-ever."

The cover features a spinning wheel that allows readers to create a bear, bunny or frog, among other loveable animals, then open the book to journey through the Workshop. Guests can purchase the book at a participating Build-A-Bear Workshop or online at "Friends Forever" Board Book | Build-A-Bear® (buildabear) .

"We are thrilled to partner with Odd Dot to bring 'Friends Forever' to our guests," said Sharon Price John, President & CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "This book captures the heart of a Build-A-Bear Workshop adventure, and we believe this story will inspire young hearts and bring the special bond of friendship to life in a way only Build-A-Bear can."

"What could be more magical than making a new, cuddly best friend? 'Friends Forever' invites our readers to embark on that journey of imagination, friendship, and play – the same journey at the heart of the Build-A-Bear Workshop experience," said Nathalie Le Du, Publisher of Odd Dot.

"We are overjoyed to bring this enchanting experience to the page with one-of-a-kind

novelty and a universal tale of friendship. This book holds a special place in our hearts, and we can't wait to share it with children and their families to spark joy across all generations."



Build-A-Bear Workshop is excited to celebrate the launch of the "Friends Forever" book with special story time events on October 2 and 9 at participating Workshops . During these events, a Bear Builder will read the "Friends Forever" story, introducing its characters and themes through engaging readings. Children will enjoy interactive games and activities and have the chance to create their very own forever friend to take home. Guests of all ages are invited to join us for a fun-filled experience that makes the joy of "Friends Forever" truly unforgettable.

In addition to "Friends Forever," the two companies are expected to release another book later this year, "A Wish from the Heart."

Since 1997, Build-A-Bear has been adding a little more heart to life for children and families around the world. The brand has a core focus of advancing childhood literacy through its non-profit organization, Build-A-Bear Foundation, and has a goal of donating 100,000 books in 2024.

About Build-A-Bear

Since its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends" in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company's own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses. The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 500 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear's pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers, and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW ) posted consolidated total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.

About Macmillan Publishers

Macmillan Publishers is the U.S. trade company that is part of the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, a large family-owned group of media companies headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. Holtzbrinck Publishing Group's publishing companies include prominent imprints around the world that publish a broad range of award-winning books for children and adults in all categories and formats.

U.S. publishers include Celadon Books, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Flatiron Books, Henry Holt & Company, Macmillan Audio, Macmillan Children's Publishing Group, The St. Martin's Publishing Group, and Tor Publishing Group. In the UK, Australia, India, and South Africa, companies in the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group publish under the Pan Macmillan name. The German publishing company, Holtzbrinck Deutsche Buchverlage, includes among its imprints S. Fischer, Kiepenheuer & Witsch, Rowohlt, and Droemer macmillan

About Odd Dot

Odd Dot is a publisher of innovative books in formats of all kinds, for kids of all ages. From

toy-like board books, to

trend-setting sticker collections, to pop-culture picture books, and beyond, Odd Dot's mission is to create joyful books for curious minds-and have fun doing it. You can learn more about the imprint on



or by following along on social media @odddotbooks.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop

