WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES INITIAL RESULTS FROM THE 2024 LAPON GOLD PROJECT DRILL PROGRAM

Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walker River Resources Corp. (" Walker " or the" Company ") (TSX-V: WRR ) is pleased to announce initial assay results from the 2024 reverse circulation (" RC ") drill program at the Lapon Canyon portion of the Lapon Project, in Mineral County, Nevada, 60 km SE of Yerington, NV. Key Highlights Drill hole LC-24-100 returned 4.5 g/t Au over 56.5 meters at a depth of 65.5 meters, including an intercept of 20.3 g/t Au over 4.8 metres. The hole was terminated in gold mineralization returning 4.42 g/t Au over 7.7 meters from 114.3 to the end of the hole at 122 meters Drill hole LC-24-99 returned 1.17 g/t Au over 73.1 metres starting at a depth of 6.1 metres. This interval included an intercept of 6.9 g/t Au over 6.0 metres The assay results demonstrate the robust nature and continuity of the gold mineralized alteration zone at Hotspot, extending the zone from its initial discovery approximately 125 metres laterally east from the and to a depth of 100 m Previous and current drilling results continue to define a sub to horizontal geometry of the gold system. High-grade shoots may have developed within the broader mineralized domains. Drilling at the Hotspot Zone is carried out in different directions (azimuths) from the same drill pad, with systematic drilling on section with pads placed at every 30 to 60 meters or so, with up to five holes per pad. Drilling at Lapon Canyon is on-going, with additional results expected from the Central and Hotspot Zones Table 1: Selected results from new drill assays from the Hotspot Zone.

From To Width* Gold Gram metres Drill Hole (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t*m) LC-24-97 24.4 35.0 10.6 1.66 17.6 including 27.4 30.5 3.1 5.25 16.3 LC-24-98 27.4 39.6 12.2 3.45 42.1 56.4 115.8 59.4 0.49 29.1 including 89.9 97.5 7.6 2.1 16.0 LC-24-99 6.1 79.2 73.1 1.17 85.5 including 32.0 68.6 36.6 2.12 77.6 including 61.0 67.0 6.0 6.9 41.4 LC-24-100 65.5 121.9 56.4 4.5 253.8 including 71.6 79.2 7.6 7.9 60.0 and 105.2 110.0 4.8 20.3 97.4

* The above drill results are presented with lengths representing sampled lengths. True width is estimated to be between 65 and 90 percent of sampled widths.

Figure 1: Plan and section view of the Hotspot zone, Central zone, historical drilling and 2024 drilling results.

The 2024 drill program at Lapon Canyon is exploration and definition focused. Drill holes were planned with the intent to define the extent and geometry of the mineralized system and test for new mineralized zones along strike and at depth.

Figure 2: Plan and section view of the Hotspot zone, Central zone, historical drilling and 2024 drilling results.

All four holes analyzed and included in this release returned anomalous gold intercepts. The most significant result was from LC-24-100, which returned 4.5 g/t Au over 56.5 meters at a depth of 65.5 meters and included an interval of 20.26 g/t Au over 4.5 metres. The hole stopped in gold mineralization returning 4.42 g/t Au over 7.7 meters from 114.3 to the end of the hole at 122 meters. The hole will be re-entered and extended as mineralization may continue. Other assay results are tabulated in Table 1.

Michel David, President states:“We are extremely encouraged by these current and past drill results which continue to confirm the potential of the project. We are gaining a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the gold mineralization at the Lapon Gold Project and very excited to be putting the geological pieces together”.

On-going work at Lapon Canyon in 2024 consists of constructing additional drill access roads and drill pads, structural mapping at surface, and RC drilling. This work is planned to continue for the remainder of 2024.

The results from the 2024 drill programs and subsequent data compilation will enable the completion of an initial NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource on the Project.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon Canyon samples were delivered to American Assays Laboratories' certified laboratory facilities in Sparks, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50 g gravimetric finish.

Samples are taken and bagged directly at the drill rig at every 1.5-meter interval, standard in the exploration industry. A small sample is also taken at the drill rig and put into a chip tray for examination purposes and to determine those sample bags that should be sent to the lab for assay purposes. Often this work is carried out using a microscope for the examination of the rock chips. The full sample bag from the interval chosen for assay purposes is then sent directly from the drill site to the lab, located in Sparks, NV.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Dave Nuttal P.Geo, President of Serac Exploration, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Lapon Gold Project

The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 claims (2940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100 km wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. The Project is easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres), and is located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada. A state power grid transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Project.

The Lapon Gold Project includes Lapon Canyon, the Pikes Peak claims located 4 kilometres to the north, and the Rattlesnake and Range Front claims 3 kilometres to the west and over 600 meters lower than the present drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Rattlesnake, Range Front, and Pikers Peak claims cover over 8 km of possible extensions of the range front zones to the west, north, and south of Lapon Canyon, adding several additional drill target areas to the project. Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak contain numerous historical mining and milling areas that consist of adits at different levels, shafts and underground workings, and a network of existing roads providing access throughout. Little or no exploration work has been carried out on these claims prior to Walker's arrival. It is notable that the Rattlesnake area and adits are on strike with the Lapon Canyon discoveries located 3 km on strike and 600 meters above.

Lapon Canyon hosts historical high grade gold mining with approximately 2000 feet of undergoing workings in three adits. Historical underground work returned numerous assay values in the one ounce per ton range, with a sample at the end of the A adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton Au. (NI 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004).

