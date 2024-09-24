Impact Analytics™ Recognized In The 2024 Gartner® 2024 Market Guide For Retail Assortment Management Applications: Short Life Cycle Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI-Powered Planning and Pricing Solution for Retailers Recognized as a Representative Vendor

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics TM, the pioneer in AI-powered planning and pricing solutions for retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG industries, today announced it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Guide for Retail Assortment Management Applications: Short Life Cycle Products. The Gartner Market Guide states that“CIOs can use this research to identify RAMA vendors that offer a reduced, but more targeted, range of product choices to optimize profitability.”

“We are delighted to be mentioned in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Assortment Management Applications: Short Life Cycle Products. Impact Analytics has brought AI-powered planning and pricing tools to the retail industry for nearly a decade,” said Prashant Agrawal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.“Our solution suite delivers actionable data that empowers retailers to think differently and make better, faster decisions that improve their sell-thru and margins.”

According to Gartner,“Retail assortment management applications are foundational for modernizing merchandising processes as part of a digital business transformation strategy in unified retail commerce.” Gartner also notes that,“Intelligent curation of assortments is enabling fashion retailers to present a reduced, but more targeted, assortment of styles and colors that are less confusing and are more in line with consumers' values. This will translate to a boost in sales and profit margins, a decrease in end-of-season markdowns and reduction in waste.”

The Impact Analytics AssortSmart solution automates repetitive calculations, leveraging machine learning to identify patterns, enabling a truly different retail assortment planning software process. Its easy-to-use, intuitive interfaces and tools allow retail teams to develop better assortment plans with fewer invested hours. It allows teams to analyze their data to gain actionable insights to plan assortments that drive sales and customer delight.

To learn more visit:

Gartner, Market Guide for Retail Assortment Management Applications: Short Life Cycle Products, Jonathan Kutner , 13 August 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT IMPACT ANALYTICS

Impact Analytics offers a holistic suite of AI powered solutions to help brands future-proof their businesses using predictive analytics. The company has been pioneering and perfecting the use of AI in retail forecasting, planning and operations for nearly a decade, serving the retail, grocery, manufacturing and CPG industries. With tools for planning, forecasting, merchandising and pricing, Impact Analytics enables retailers to make smart data-based decisions rather than relying on last year's figures to forecast and plan this year's business. The company also offers tools to automate functions the industry has long managed manually by spreadsheet and to unify and streamline reporting, so executives can rely on a single source of truth when making decisions. Impact Analytics was founded and is led by Prashant Agrawal, a former senior consultant at McKinsey and Boston Consulting Group and current Adjunct Professor at Columbia University who teaches about the use of AI in retail.

To learn more, visit Impact Analytics and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Berns Communications Group

Danielle Poggi

...