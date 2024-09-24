AU ZH, SWITZERLAND, September 24 , 2024 – Araris Biotech AG (“Araris”), a Swiss oncology biotech company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced it has entered into an Agreement with Innate Pharma (“Innate”). Under the agreement, Innate will assign its portfolio of patents related to its ADC transglutaminase conjugation technology to Araris.

“We are excited to acquire Innate's portfolio of transglutaminase related patents, as this transaction further positions Araris as a leader in the development of ADCs using transglutaminase conjugation technology,” said Dragan Grabulovski, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Araris.“We look forward to continuing to develop next-generation site-specific ADCs and believe this acquisition not only expands our intellectual property portfolio, but also strengthens our competitive edge.”

The newly acquired patents encompass a broad range of intellectual property that cover use of bacterial transglutaminase in conjugating various linker-payloads to antibodies.

About Araris Biotech AG

Araris Biotech is a pioneering leader in the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with the potential for unparalleled efficacy and tolerability. The Araris ADC technology AraLinQTM enables best-in-class ADCs with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability. The proprietary conjugation technology AraLinQTM exploits native Q295 for site-specific payload attachment in one-step and has consistently shown to result in ADCs with an antibody-like exposure profile even at high drug-load without the use of any polymeric solubility enhancers. The ADC technology can be applied directly to any existing off-the-shelf antibody without engineering and enables the generation of single or multi-payload ADCs from off-the-shelf linker-payloads. Araris has a strong commitment to transforming the landscape of ADCs, providing patients with groundbreaking treatment options for diseases of high unmet medical needs.