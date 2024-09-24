Standard Biotools Achieves New Record Of The Most Protein Measurements On The Most Sample Types With Expansion Of The Somascan® 11K Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cerebrospinal fluid, cell lysates and tissue homogenates open new avenues for biomarker discovery in oncology and neurology

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), today announced that the SomaScan® 11K now includes protein measurements on a broader range of sample types, including cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), aqueous humor, tissue homogenates and cell lysates. The SomaScan® Platform provides the largest number of protein measurements and the greatest number of orthogonally confirmed protein reagents in the proteomics industry -11,000 protein measurements simultaneously from sample volumes as low as 55 μl-giving researchers access to half of the human proteome in just one assay.



“These new sample types expand the SomaScan11K Platform's ability to provide important biological insights, supporting translational medicine by advancing research findings into disease causation, clinical pharmacology and drug development,” said Standard BioTools Chief Medical Officer Stephen A. Williams, MD, PhD.“The use of high-throughput proteomics in cerebrospinal fluid for neurodegenerative disease research, for example, is key to providing information on biological changes occurring in the brain. The SomaScan Platform's sensitivity to these changes is expected to give researchers a wealth of mechanistic neurological data.”

The SomaScan Platform is the only proteomic approach on the market that scales. The precision of the SomaScan Assay has been maintained or improved across all versions, up to and including the most recent release covering 11,000 protein measurements-a challenge that antibody-based assays have failed to overcome. The platform offers low coefficients of variation (CV), a median around 5%, which means the SomaScan Assay can provide more statistical power to make discoveries.

Precision and reproducibility are of paramount importance in clinical trials using precious sample types where pharma customers are using proteomics on this scarce biomaterial for smaller or shorter trials. The SomaScan Platform can supply more data, more precisely, with fewer and smaller volumes of samples such as CSF, cell lysates and tissue homogenates.

“This extension of the SomaScan 11K Assay is part of a continuous improvement effort that will expand the number of reliably measured proteins in various matrices,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools.“This update will support many of our customers needing the ability to run matched samples to plasma in various sample types, especially in oncology and neurology research.”

Services on these new sample types are now available from Standard BioTools' CAP/CLIA-certified Services Lab in Boulder, Colo. and from SomaScan® Authorized Sites around the world. Standard BioTools now offers the new SomaScan 11K Assay, as well as the industry leading single cell proteomics and spatial proteomics solutions (CyTOF® and HyperionTM platforms), as a comprehensive services offering to customers who are working to identify biomarkers of predictive response, mechanism of action and patient stratification in their studies.

More information about the new sample types is available at:

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), the parent company of SomaLogic Inc. and previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn and YouTubeTM.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

