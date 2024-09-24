National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Selects NV5 For Geospatial Contract Valued Up To $290 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the“Company” or“NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a prime contract with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide unclassified commercial geospatial intelligence (GEOINT)-derived computer vision and analytic services under the Luno A program.



“We are pleased to have been selected by NGA to support the national intelligence community through GEOINT-derived analytics,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Executive Chairman of NV5.“NV5 has built a reputation supporting NGA's mission for over 20 years, and we look forward to expanding our relationship with NGA and the value we deliver to the agency through the Luno A program.”

The $290 million contract is a five-year, multiple-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to monitor global economic and environmental activity, as well as military capabilities. The contract will leverage commercial computer vision and artificial intelligence capabilities and will integrate into analytic workflows for the national security community's operational use. NV5 anticipates that it will receive approximately $30 million in revenue over the term of the Luno A contract.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at . Also visit the Company on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Vimeo .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the“Risk Factors” set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

