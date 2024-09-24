Cross Keys Capital Advises Propel Engineering In Its Partnership With Traffic & Mobility Consultants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lauderdale, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, LLC , a leading independent firm providing M&A advisory services, is pleased to announce it acted as the exclusive advisor to Propel Engineering, a distinguished civil engineering firm based in West Palm Beach, FL, in its partnership with Traffic & Mobility Consultants ( TMC ), a portfolio company of Grovecourt Capital Partners.

Founded in 2013, Propel Engineering has built an impressive reputation for delivering high-quality civil engineering services, with a particular focus on highway design, traffic analysis, and structural design. The firm's expertise in working with both public and private sector clients, including the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), aligns perfectly with TMC's growth strategy and commitment to excellence in transportation engineering.

Traffic & Mobility Consultants is a Florida-based engineering company specializing in Transportation Planning and Traffic Engineering. Founded in 2012, TMC serves private clients and governmental agencies at the local, county, and state levels. TMC's goal is to provide its clients with the highest quality services, offering innovative, strategic, and effective solutions for safe and efficient mobility.

Maj Alam, Founder and President of Propel Engineering, commented, "Over the past decade, Propel Engineering has established itself as a trusted partner in Florida's transportation infrastructure development. By joining TMC, we're not just combining our expertise – we're amplifying our ability to deliver innovative solutions for complex engineering challenges. This partnership will allow us to take on larger, more impactful projects and contribute even more significantly to Florida's rapidly evolving transportation landscape. We're excited about the enhanced value we'll bring to our clients and the new opportunities this creates for our talented team."

Neil Dhruve, Director at Cross Keys Capital, shared his excitement, saying that“Working with Maj was an absolute pleasure, and we are excited to watch unfold all the incredible opportunities the combined companies are able to realize.”

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Greenberg Traurig acted as legal advisor to TMC. Cross Keys Capital acted as M&A advisor to Propel, and De Biase | Alvarez acted as legal advisor to Propel Engineering

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle-market investment bank providing a full range of investment banking merger and acquisition advisory services to a variety of businesses.

This was Cross Keys' 10th successful sell-side engagement completed in 2024.

