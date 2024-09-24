Epigenetics Market To Witness 14.8% CAGR By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Epigenetics size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2023 to USD 4.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031). Westford, USA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Epigenetics Market will attain the value of USD 4.7 Billion by 2031 , with a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The prevalence of cancer across the globe is one of the major factors slowing the growth of the market in recent times. For example, according to PAHO, an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 10 million deaths from cancer in 2023, and the annual reported cases of cancer are expected to reach about 30 million by 2040. It can help reduce mortality and is expected to grow the overall market growth. Browse in-depth TOC on " Epigenetics Market " Pages – 157 Tables - 96 Figures – 76 Epigenetics Market Overview:

Market Revenue in 2023 USD 1.6 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 4.7 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% Forecast Period 2024–2031



Epigenetics Market Segmental Analysis

The global epigenetics market is segmented into four major segments i.e. by product type, technology, application, and region.

Based on type , it is divided into reagents, kits, instruments, enzymes, services.

Based on technology , it is bifurcated as DNA methylation, histone methylation, histone acetylation, microrna modification, and other epigenetic modifications.

Based on application it is segregated into, oncology, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, neurological disorders, immunology.

Based on region , the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Reagents Segment to Dominate Due to Advancements in Reagent Formulations

Reagents segment is dominating in the market because they are the foundation components of epigenetic modification, essential for processes such as DNA methylation and histone modification analysis. Reagents that continue to be required in academic research, drug discovery, and screening implementation helps to control. Continuous improvements in reagent development and efficiency are increasing their utility in epigenetic studies.

Neurological Diseases Segment to Drive Market Due to Increasing Development of Epigenetic Mechanisms

The increasing development of epigenetic mechanisms in neurological diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, the fastest growing segment of the epigenetics market. Advances in understanding the epigenetic basis of neurodegenerative disease led to the development of targeted therapies and diagnostic tools. Emerging therapies that integrate epigenetic mechanisms in neuroscience contribute to the rapid growth of this segment.

North America is Dominating Due to Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

North America is dominating the epigenetics market due to high investments in genomic and epigenetic research in countries. High prevalence of chronic diseases, focus on precision medicine, the presence of key market players using epigenetic technologies in the research and clinical applications have been established in the country and further strengthening the leading position.



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to increasing research activity in China, Japan and India, with rising government policies and investments in life sciences, contributing to the region's rapid growth. Economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing an increase in chronic diseases, creating opportunities for the application of epigenetics in research and treatment.

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Cancer

Advancements in Genomic and Sequencing Technologies

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Restraints

High Costs of Epigenetics Research and Technologies

Complexity and Lack of Standardization in Epigenetic Data

Regulatory and Ethical Challenges

Prominent Players in Epigenetics Market



AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

BeiGene Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Epizyme, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Incyte Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Targovax, Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Vivid Biosciences Inc. Zymeworks Inc.

Key Questions Answered in Epigenetics Market Report

How big is the Global Epigenetics Market?

What are the key drivers of Global Epigenetics Market size?

Which is the fastest growing region in the Global Epigenetics Market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rising prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer, advancements in genomic and sequencing technologies, growing demand for personalized medicine), restraints (high costs of epigenetics research and technologies, complexity and lack of standardization in epigenetic data, regulatory and ethical challenges), opportunities (emergence of epigenetic therapies for rare and complex diseases), influencing the growth of Epigenetics Market.

Market Dynamics : Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Epigenetics Market.

Product Development/Innovation : An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Epigenetics Market.

Market Growth : Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

Market Trends : Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

Competitive Analysis : An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.

