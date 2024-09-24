The XMB0220K1-50100G (0.18 – 1.9 GHz) and XMB0465Z1-50100G (0.4 – 6.5 GHz) offer Common-Mode Rejection Ratio, critical for efficient signal conversion. The XMB0220K1-50100G is ideal for Test and Measurement, Telecom, and COTS Mil-Aero applications. It enables single-ended signals to be applied to differential ports on analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters and integrated RF chipsets used in radar to Internet of Things sensors. The XMB0465Z1-50100G is an ultra-small (1008), low-profile balun, ideal for high-level integrations for 5G, LTE, and Aero Radar, as well as L, S & C-Band in communications and Mil-Aero markets. It also enables single-ended signals to be applied to differential ports on integrated RF chipsets.

