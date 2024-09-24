Bat hearts: Superior adaptability to stress

In a collaborative pilot study, researchers from NHCS, in partnership with Duke-NUS Medical School, performed an investigative test to assess the pumping strength of the heart of bats and mice under stress by administering dobutamine, a medication commonly used to stress the heart. The results showed an increased pumping strength in the hearts of bats compared to mice, demonstrating that the bat's heart may have better functional capacity that is supported by a highly robust heart system.

Bats are the only mammals capable of flight, and studies showed prolonged periods of high heart rates and increased cardiac workload during long hours of flight1. Other evidence also documented the extended lifespan of bats are attributed by their unique genes capable of DNA repair and cell renewal to protect against diseases2. All these findings point to the superior ability of the bats' heart in adapting their pumping strength during stress and their high functioning heart system enable bats to protect and preserve their hearts from failing.

Investigating bat hearts to advance heart failure prevention

In Singapore, HF is a leading cause of hospitalisation and accounts for 17% of cardiac admissions locally3. As Singapore's foremost cardiac centre, NHCS sees an estimated 3000 HF patients, offering comprehensive advanced HF management, including medical treatments, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), mechanical heart device implantations and heart transplantations.

Following the preliminary discovery of the pilot study, NHCS is advancing the research through a collaboration with Paratus Sciences Singapore (Paratus) through its "PREVENT-HF” research platform to further investigate the physiology of the bat heart to understand how it adapts to stress and discover new treatments to improve the heart system in humans to potentially effect positive outcomes for individuals with HF.

Beyond clinical care, NHCS has most recently embarked on creating the world's first Asian patient-specific miniature human heart model, capable of producing key features of HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)4. With the centre's expertise in generating human patient-specific beating heart cells, NHCS and Paratus will take this collaboration forward with the aims to identify potential factors that help hearts of bats adapt to stress, validate these factors, and apply the findings in human patient-specific beating heart cells with HFpEF, and lastly, validate the efficacy in preventing HF using mouse models with HFpEF.

Paratus Sciences Singapore, a subsidiary established by Paratus Sciences, is a start-up biotechnology company that unlocks novel disease targets and accelerates drug discovery by leveraging the extraordinary adaptive biology of bats. Paratus Sciences is developing a proprietary discovery platform that integrates cell biology, genomics and informatics. This platform enables Paratus to analyse extensive data and compare patterns of disease resistance and health management in bats with disease development and progression in humans. Through this data-driven comparative analysis, the team from NHCS and Paratus aim to rapidly identify and validate treatment targets. With target identification, Paratus plans to accelerate the development of therapies for human diseases.

Professor Derek Hausenloy, Director, National Heart Research Institute Singapore (NHRIS), NHCS , shared,“We are proud to partner Paratus on this novel initiative to uncover what lies beneath the unique make-up of the hearts of bats that sets it apart from other mammals. There is much we can learn from the bat's exceptionally high metabolic rate and efficient heart system, and we look forward to identifying the key factors that can protect the human heart and enhance patient outcomes.”

Dr. Theresa G.H. Heah, M.D. MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Paratus Sciences , said,“We are thrilled to embark on this pioneering collaboration with the National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS). It is a partnership that represents a pivotal advancement in our mission to reveal the genetic and evolutionary edge of bats to accelerate the discovery of human therapeutics. By merging our expertise in bat genomics and drug discovery with the groundbreaking research of NHCS in heart failure, this collaboration underscores our shared commitment to uncover transformative insights that could revolutionize therapeutic strategies and improve outcomes for patients.”

