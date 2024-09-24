Altamira Therapeutics Provides Business Update And First Half 2024 Financial Results



Company to host call today at 8.30 a.m. ET

Continued progress within core activities in RNA delivery, supported by move into new facilities

Publications by independent research groups provide fresh evidence of effective mRNA delivery to extrahepatic targets

Major territory expansion with two distribution partners for Bentrio® results presented for first time in US dollars rather than Swiss francs

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (“Altamira” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing and commercializing RNA delivery technology for targets beyond the liver, today provided a business update and reported its first half 2024 financial results.

"We are excited to continue to gain momentum with our new core activities in RNA delivery," commented Thomas Meyer, Altamira Therapeutics' founder, Chairman, and CEO. "Fresh in vivo data, recently published in a top-ranking scientific journal, show dramatic reductions in sarcoma and breast cancer growth following treatment with Zbtb46 mRNA delivered with our SemaPhore nanoparticle technology. The antitumor effect was further augmented when combined with anti-PD1 treatment. These impressive outcomes add to the growing body of evidence supporting the great potential of RNA therapeutics and the ability of our platform to deliver RNA molecules effectively and safely into target cells outside the liver, especially in cancer and inflammatory diseases.”

Mr. Meyer added:“We are progressing with the development of both the OligoPhore and the SemaPhore platforms as well as with our AM-401 and AM-411 flagship programs in KRAS driven cancers and in rheumatoid arthritis, benefiting from our new access to laboratory space at the Switzerland Innovation Park in the Basel area. At the same time, we are evaluating our platforms for use in cardiac regeneration and for mRNA vaccines in joint projects with two partners and pursuing additional collaboration opportunities with other pharma and biotech companies. Further, we keep working towards completion of our strategic repositioning around RNA delivery through partnering of our legacy assets in inner ear therapeutics. Lastly, thanks to the recent public offering of shares, we have been able to strengthen our financial position for our transition to a much less capital-intensive business model based on contract development and licensing of our RNA delivery technology.”

RNA Delivery Technology

Research and development activities in Altamira's core business of RNA delivery – built on its peptide based OligoPhoreTM and SemaPhoreTM nanoparticle platforms – continue to progress. The key focus is on nanoparticle formulation and process development around the platforms, the evaluation and development of nanoparticles for delivery of specific siRNA or mRNA payloads for collaboration partners, and the two flagship programs AM-401 or AM-411 for treatment of KRAS driven cancers and rheumatoid arthritis (RA), respectively. In August 2024, part of the Company's expanding research and development team moved to the Switzerland Innovation Park in Allschwil near Basel. At the new location, the Company has access to modern and well-equipped lab facilities to support its growing activities.

Evidence for the effectiveness and versatility of Altamira's RNA delivery platforms keeps growing, as shown by two recent scientific publications:



In a peer reviewed article in Nature Immunology, a research group from Washington University, St. Louis, MO, showed that systemic delivery of Zbtb46 mRNA with SemaPhore nanoparticles in mouse models of sarcoma and metastatic breast cancer resulted in sustained Zbtb46 expression, a restored immunostimulatory tumor microenvironment and a highly significant reduction in tumor growth (p<0.0001).1 When combined with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (anti-PD1) treatment, outcomes were even more pronounced. According to the authors, the“Zbtb46 nanoparticles induced dramatic anti-PD1 response in both anti-PD1-responsive [sarcoma] and anti-PD1-refractory [breast cancer] tumor models, generating long-term complete remission of tumor in many of the treated animals.” Extended monotherapy with Zbtb46 nanoparticles produced complete remission even in mice refractory to anti-PD1 treatment. Mice whose sarcoma was eliminated through treatment did not develop additional tumors following repeated challenge, indicating the development of a protective immunological memory. Another research group from Washington University presented in a preprint publication the results of a study showing that treatment with Sod2 mRNA delivered systemically with SemaPhore nanoparticles to mice with abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) resulted in a significant reduction in aorta dilation (p<0.05), delayed rupture and a significant improvement in survival rates (p<0.01).2 AAA is an inflammatory disease involving oxidative stress caused by excessive levels of reactive oxygen species, which results in an abnormal enlargement (bulge) of the abdominal aorta. AAA rupture may be life-threatening.

Meanwhile, Altamira's own development work has resulted in significant enhancement of nanoparticle stability, which has been one of the key challenges in the handling and transport of RNA formulations. Thanks to its new flow process production method, the Company obtained formulations of OligoPhore nanoparticles which are stable in liquid form when stored at 4°C for a period of at least one month. These formulations were, in addition, able to withstand shaking stress without significant physicochemical changes. The ability of nanoformulations to maintain their attributes during shaking stress is essential for transportation and one of the key limitations of lipid nanoparticles, the most common type of RNA delivery vehicles.

For its proprietary development programs AM-401 and AM-411, Altamira filed in the first half of 2024 patent applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office. These aim to complement the existing intellectual property and extend the duration of protection. For AM-401, coverage of different KRAS mutations in cancer treatment with nanoparticles comprising the OligoPhore platform and a single siRNA sequence, polyKRASmut is sought. In vitro data confirmed the ability of polyKRASmut siRNA to knock down KRAS carrying the following mutations: G12C, G12V, G12D, G12R, G12A, and A146T, which account for the majority of KRAS mutations in pancreatic, colorectal and non-small cell lung cancer. For AM-411, coverage of nanoparticles comprising siRNA sequences targeting the p65 protein, a component of the NF-κB transcription factor, and OligoPhore is sought. Activation of p65 has been observed in multiple types of cancer as well as in many inflammatory diseases. For instance, p65 is a well-known key checkpoint in RA inflammation, and thought to regulate cell proliferation, cell death, and stimulate metastasis in cancer. The Company aims to advance both AM-401 and AM-411 to an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2026 and to out-license them either following the IND or after a Phase 1 clinical trial at the latest.

Altamira is pursuing with the RNA delivery business a 'picks and shovels' strategy based on the licensing of its platform technology to partners in the biotech and pharma industry for use in their own RNA drug product development programs. The first such collaborations have been set up:



With Heqet Therapeutics s.r.l., a spin-out from King's College London, Altamira is working on nanoparticles based on the OligoPhore platform and comprising certain non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) for the regeneration of damaged heart tissue following myocardial infarction in animal models. With Belgium-based Univercells Group Altamira is evaluating the use of the SemaPhore platform for the delivery of mRNA vaccines. Thanks to lower mRNA loss during cell entrance, the nanoparticles may allow for using lower doses and thus result in potentially more effective and efficient vaccines.

Upon positive outcomes from these evaluations, Altamira and its partners intend to discuss and negotiate licensing agreements. Through its business development activities, the Company is pursuing additional collaboration opportunities with other pharma and biotech companies.

Bentrio® Nasal Spray

The Company's associate Altamira Medica AG (“Medica”) made further progress on implementing its growth strategy with Bentrio®, a drug free, preservative free nasal spray for the treatment of allergic rhinitis. With two of its international distributors, it recently agreed on the expansion of their exclusive distribution territories:



With Nuance Pharma (“Nuance”) to extend the territory across South East and East Asia. Under the amended agreement, Nuance's territory will expand from China, Hong Kong, Macau and South Korea to also include Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan, with a combined population of greater than 630 million people. Nuance has been marketing Bentrio since late 2022 in Hong Kong and recently submitted the request for marketing approval for Mainland China. With Pharma Nordic to extend the territory from Norway to also include Sweden and Denmark, which together have a population of 16.5 million. Pharma Nordic launched Bentrio successfully in Norway in 2024 and intends to introduce the product to Sweden and Denmark in 2025.

In addition, discussions and negotiations for distribution in the US, Europe and other key markets are ongoing.

The efficacy and safety of Bentrio has been demonstrated in a total of four clinical trials. Results from the largest among them (the“NASAR” study), which enrolled 100 patients suffering from seasonal allergic rhinitis in Australia, were recently published in a peer reviewed article in one of the leading scientific journals in allergology.3 In NASAR, participants self-administered either Bentrio or saline nasal spray for two weeks 3 times per day. The study showed a statistically significant reduction in the mean daily reflective Total Nasal Symptom Score (rTNSS) for Bentrio compared to saline (p = 0.013), as well as a statistically highly significant improvement in health-related quality of life (Rhinoconjunctivitis Quality of Life Questionnaire, p < 0.001) and superior global ratings of efficacy by patients and investigators alike (p < 0.001). In addition, Bentrio showed good safety and tolerability, similar to saline controls, and fewer Bentrio treated patients used relief medication and more of them enjoyed symptom-free days compared to saline treatment.

In the context of its strategic pivot towards RNA delivery, Altamira divested in November 2023 a 51% stake in Medica to a Swiss private equity investor for a cash consideration of approximately $2.3 million. Altamira will be entitled to receive 25% of the future licensing income of Medica and of Medica's value appreciation in case of a sale, which captures an additional share of the business' upside potential.

Inner Ear Therapeutics

Altamira continues to work towards the partnering of its inner ear therapeutics assets, in particular AM-125, a patented nasal spray for the treatment of acute vestibular syndrome (AVS), which may be developed also for various other disorders of the central nervous system. AM-125 is a reformulation of betahistine, a histamine analog, which – in the traditional oral formulation – is the standard of care treatment for vertigo in many countries around the world. A phase 2 clinical trial in Europe demonstrated that a four-week treatment course with AM-125 in AVS patients was well tolerated and helped to accelerate vestibular compensation, enabling patients to regain balance and recover faster. In the U.S., where oral betahistine exceptionally has not been marketed for decades, Altamira received in summer 2023 IND clearance from the FDA for a phase 2 clinical trial in benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), the most frequent type of AVS. BPPV accounts for 17 to 42% of all diagnosed cases; U.S. healthcare costs associated with the diagnosis of BPPV alone approach $2 billion per year.4

Continued simplification of group structure

Following the partial divestiture of the Bentrio activities in late 2023, Altamira has continued its efforts to simplify its corporate structure and align it with the strategic repositioning around its RNA delivery platform. The Company transferred its Irish subsidiary Auris Medical Ltd. to Altamira Medica AG and merged two of its subsidiaries in Basel (Switzerland), Auris Medical AG and Altamira Therapeutics AG. The merged entity is called Altamira Therapeutics AG and continues to serve as the core operating subsidiary of the Company. Following this restructuring, the Altamira Group comprises the parent company Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (Hamilton, Bermuda), and its subsidiaries Altamira Therapeutics AG (Basel, Switzerland), Altamira Therapeutics Inc. (Newark DE, USA), Otolanum AG (Basel, Switzerland) as well as the associated company Altamira Medica AG (Basel, Switzerland).

First Half 2024 Financial Results and Outlook

Following the partial divestiture of the Bentrio business, related activities have been reclassified and are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations thus comprise the RNA delivery development programs as well as those related to AM-125. The financial results are reported for the first time in US dollars, which the Company adopted as its new presentation currency, replacing the Swiss franc.



Total operating loss from continuing operations was $3.9 million in the first half of 2024, compared against $3.6 million in the first half of 2023. The increase was primarily related to higher expenditures on research and development (+32.6% to $2.0 million), which was partially compensated by lower general and administrative expenses (-11.7% to $2.0 million).

Net loss from continuing operations reached $4.3 million in the first half of 2024, which was 4.0% lower than in the corresponding reporting period in 2023. Finance expense decreased markedly ($0.2 million vs. $0.9 million); on the other hand, the Company recorded a pro rata loss of its associate company Altamira Medica of $0.2 million (first half of 2023: none)5.

The Company's net loss for the first half of 2024 amounted to $4.3 million, which was 27.0% lower than in the first half of 2023 ($5.9 million). During the first six months of 2023 the Company had recorded an after-tax loss of $1.4 million from discontinued operations (first half of 2024: none)5.

Cash used in operations decreased from $8.4 million in the first half of 2023 to $3.2 million in the first half of 2024. Financing activities provided $8.4 million in the first six months of 2023 vs. $2.5 million in the first six months of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2024 totaled $65 thousand compared with $55 thousand at June 30, 2023. Shareholders' equity amounted to $6.3 million as of June 30, 2024 compared with $7.7 million at year-end 2023. There was no financial debt outstanding at either timepoint.

Altamira expects total cash needs in 2024 to be in the range of $5.8 million to $7.0 million. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company raised $0.7 million from share issuances under the 2022 Commitment Purchase Agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund and gross proceeds of $4.0 million upfront from a public offering of common shares with milestone-linked warrants.

First Half 2024 and Business Update Conference Call & Webcast Details

Altamira's Senior Management will hold an investor call today, Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT its business update and first half 2024 results. Founder, Chairman, and CEO Thomas Meyer and COO Covadonga Pañeda will deliver prepared remarks followed by a Q&A session where they will address questions from investors and analysts.



Event : Altamira Therapeutics First Half 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Call

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Time : 8:30 am EDT

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in US$)