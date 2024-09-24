Women Corporate Directors To Host 2024 Global Institute In Orlando

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Next week, Women Corporate Directors (WCD) will host its marquee event, the Global Institute and Visionary Awards, from September 29 to October 1 at KPMG Lakehouse in Orlando, Florida. The event gathers board directors, c-suite executives, and leaders from around the world for a two-day that provides best practices and thought leadership on pressing corporate governance issues.

This year's theme, Igniting Board Leadership & Value, highlights topics on embracing innovation, the future of work, ESG, geopolitical issues, and more. The conference will host a variety of keynote speakers, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking. Headlining this year's Global Institute features keynote speeches from:

-Carol Tomé; CEO of UPS

-Rana Foroohar; Global Economic Analyst at CNN

-Judy Smith; Founder and CEO of Smith & Company; inspiration for the hit TV show Scandal

-Paul Knopp; Chair & CEO of KPMG, LLP

"We are thrilled to host 250 attendees for two days of insightful discussions on critical topics impacting today's board directors," said Jennifer Reynolds, WCD's Chief Executive Officer. "Our lineup of topics, keynote speakers, and panelists were thoughtfully curated to address the complex issues facing board directors around the world."

On the first evening of the conference, WCD will also host the Visionary Awards, honoring companies and individuals who demonstrate excellence in corporate governance and business performance, in addition to a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and women's leadership in the boardroom. Honorees include Amalgamated Bank (ESG Leadership Award), Sabin Group (Leadership and Governance of a Private Company Award), Wendy Kei, board chair of both Ontario Power Generation Inc. and NFI Group Inc. (Strategic Leadership Award) and Moncler Group (Leadership and Governance of a Public Company Award).

KPMG, the Global Title Sponsor of the 2024 Global Institute and Visionary Awards, values serving as the lead sponsor for this event.

“KPMG is honored to sponsor the 2024 Women Corporate Directors Visionary Awards, which reflects the shared values of KPMG's and WCD's corporate culture,” said Karen Mitchell Curran, Office Managing Partner, Ft. Lauderdale, KPMG LLP, and Lead Director of the WCD Foundation.“Congratulations to this year's visionary leaders for bringing their diverse perspectives and dedication to equity and inclusion to help achieve financial growth for key stakeholders globally.”

About Women Corporate Directors:

A unique global network, the Women Corporate Directors (WCD), has served as the place where the most powerful and influential women in the world have convened for over 20 years. We work to increase women's representation and influence in corporate boardrooms worldwide and inspire diverse and visionary boards.

WCD represents the preeminent women leaders in business today. With 70 chapters around the world, WCD members serve on 8,500 boards worldwide. Our members include CEOs, board chairs, lead directors, C-Suite executives, board members, and heads of global divisions in the major indices, such as S&P 500, FTSE 250, DAX, and Nikkei.

