Maestro Cites Four All-In-One PMS Technologies Sure To Drive Hotelier Success In 2025

Hotel operators are adding an All-In-One property-management system to their 2025 budgets to better serve guests and create a consistent service journey

- Warren DehanMARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Budget season is upon us, and the hotel remains fixated on the usual concerns and challenges that are repeated throughout the year, such as the need for improved efficiency, strategies to reduce wasteful spending, technology to manage operations, and innovations to optimize revenue. To realize these gains, independent hoteliers are investing in their tech stacks to ensure they are equipped with the technologies they need and guests' demand. Often, this starts with an evaluation of an All-In-One hotel property-management system.“Independent hoteliers, in particular, require access to technology capable of simplifying their operations and reducing errors,” said Warren Dehan, President of Maestro PMS , an All-In-One PMS provider for the global hospitality industry.” These properties are focused on keeping pace with shifting guest expectations and the need to run a leaner, sleeker operation overall. Hoteliers without brand support increasingly rely on their tools and technology partners to help create the experience owners envision.”With these challenges in mind, Maestro cites four technologies residing within an All-In-One PMS that independent hoteliers are budgeting for the coming year:Single Guest ItinerariesHotels are investing in better guest data management capabilities to offer Single Guest Itineraries (SGI) whenever possible. SGIs can be pushed directly to guest devices and collect every aspect of a traveler's booking in one place. This feature allows guests to prepare for their trip and know where and when they should be on property throughout their stay. When SGI is an engaged part of an All-In-One PMS, it ensures guests are more likely to interact with revenue-generating space on property and improves their guest experience while keeping them engaged.“Independent hotels offer unique experiences, but their lack of a brand often means guests may only know some of the details about their scheduled activities and experiences before arrival,” Dehan said.“Through the All-In-One PMS, hotels can push SGIs to these travelers and help them prepare for the unique property they are visiting. This allows operators to see the experience through the guests' eyes, mainly by keeping guests automatically updated whenever their activities and bookings are adjusted.”Contactless Check-In and KiosksIndependent hotels are increasingly paying attention to the guest arrival experience and are finding ways to reduce wait times at the front desk without discouraging direct interactions with hotel associates. Contactless technology has enhanced the hotel arrival experience through mobile check-in capabilities, and kiosks have gradually become effective“secondary front desks” in hotels that need one.“An All-In-One PMS often determines the number of opportunities for contactless check-in or kiosk integrations,” Dehan said.“Hotels are encouraged to speak with their technology partners and chart a course to offer a streamlined arrival experience. They should address the location of kiosks, where attendants should stand, and how to best improve the flow of traffic on the property.”Embedded Payment ProcessingPayment processing is escalating across hospitality as consumers gravitate toward cashless options. The service offers seamless and secure transaction capabilities. By integrating credit-card processing into the PMS, users enjoy more simplified payment processes, less friction, and an improved check-in/-out experience. Simultaneously, staff members enjoy reduced manual reconciliation and administrative tasks, plus they receive real-time access to transactional data and reporting capabilities that give operators more insight into revenue streams and financial performance.Finding a PMS provider that can deliver a consistent payment experience is key to success, and one that synchronizes systems on a shared database - offering a direct link between the front desk, hotel guests, and diners through CRM, gift card management, loyalty programs, VIPs and more - and provides seamless integration to the hotel's point-of-sale system, results in the ultimate All-In-One solution.AI and Machine LearningAI is a common buzzword across all business sectors today, but hospitality and independent hotels in particular have the opportunity to leverage AI in exciting ways. Hoteliers can use chatbots and AI-powered digital assistants to ensure no guest is left hanging when they reach out for information on their property. This All-In-One PMS feature enables operators to mitigate any potentially poor first impressions due to missed connections and maintain contact with travelers until a hotel associate can reach them directly.“Over time, AI will improve problem-solving and enhance training, but it has concrete uses in guest and reputation management today,” Dehan said.“Hoteliers should speak with their technology partners to learn how they plan to utilize AI in the future for training, consumer interactions, workflow automation, and more. Then, hoteliers should begin asking how to connect these capabilities across their properties.”# # #About Maestro PMSMaestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises all-in-one PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. 