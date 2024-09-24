Lionbridge Wins Bronze Stevie® Award For Branded Content Campaign Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lionbridge Wins Stevie® Award for Branded Content Campaign of the Year

Award underscores the company's expertise in clinical trial language solutions

- Pia Windelov, VP of Life Sciences Strategy and Product MarketingWALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lionbridge , a global leader in translation and localization solutions, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Branded Content Campaign of the Year at the 21st Annual International Business Awards® for its Patient Outcomes Campaign.The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world's only international, all-encompassing business awards program. The 2024 IBAs received over 3,600 nominations from organizations in 62 nations and territories. The Stevie® Award for Branded Content Campaign of the Year recognizes work that has used branded content to reach out to audiences to establish meaningful relationships, memorable, engaging experiences, and unique connections with their brands.Lionbridge designed and executed the Patient Outcomes Campaign to address the challenges faced by customers in recruiting diverse patients, obtaining informed consent, and enhancing patient-centricity in clinical trials. This initiative highlighted Lionbridge's expertise in clinical trial language solutions, aiming to enhance patient engagement and experience.The Patient Outcomes Campaign was specifically targeted towards clinical operations, clinical outsourcing management, procurement, regulatory affairs, and translation project managers, with the goal of driving revenue growth.“This recognition validates our commitment to providing innovative language solutions that address the critical need for clear and effective communication in clinical trials and to include patient perspectives in clinical research,” said Pia Windelov, Vice President of Life Sciences Strategy and Product Marketing at Lionbridge.“By ensuring patients receive culturally appropriate information, we can empower them to make informed decisions about their participation, ultimately contributing to the success of these vital research endeavors.”Lionbridge Life Sciences has decades of experience providing customized language solutions for clinical trials across all phases, therapeutic areas, indications, and diverse clinical trial participant populations. The team brings deep subject matter expertise, rigorous quality control, and innovative technology.Discover how Lionbridge can help elevate your clinical trial outcomes here .About LionbridgeLionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For over 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at .About the Stevie® AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

