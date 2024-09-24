Asilia Africa Expands To Uganda With New Lodge And Conservation Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Asilia Africa announces expansion with Erebero Hills Lodge in Uganda, set to open in early 2026 to offer access to Bwindi Impenetrable Forest for gorilla treks.

KAMPALA, UGANDA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Asilia Africa , a pioneer in nature-positive travel, is proud to announce a new lodge and initiative in East Africa aimed at further preserving one of the world's most critical and biodiverse ecosystems- the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest in Uganda. For over 20 years, Asilia Africa has been at the forefront of protecting and restoring vital natural landscapes while improving the livelihoods of the communities that depend on them.Bwindi Impenetrable Forest is home to over half of the world's mountain gorilla population, and Asilia Africa's new Erebero Hills lodge combines sustainable luxury with the thrill of observing one of the world's most endangered species in their natural habitat. Erebero Hills is planned to open officially in early 2026.Erebero Hills, meaning“a place where you can see far” will be nestled in forty-five acres of reforested land and set on the northern fringe of Bwindi Impenetrable Forest.Erebero Hills is the ideal haven for venturing into the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, where guests can enjoy sweeping forest views while relaxing in the sounds of the forest. The new lodge aims to elevate the guest experience to a new standard, befitting the best of Asilia Africa's offerings in Kenya and Tanzania. Open year-round, the lodge features eight exquisitely designed forest-view suites with 180-degree views of the forest, each with its own viewing deck.The forest also holds deep cultural significance as the ancestral land of the Batwa People, with a rich heritage and connection to Bwindi. Asilia Africa is committed to establishing a new reforested buffer zone around the existing national park to further support wildlife, help preserve the Batwa cultural heritage, and develop new sustainable and economic livelihoods for local Bakiga communities. 25,000 indigenous trees are already being planted."The unique nature of the lodge site allows our guests to experience the expanse of the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest and gorilla trekking while also being a part of the cultural and community activities that are planned through our partner, Change a Life Bwindi, who have been working with the local Batwa and Bakiga communities,” shares Cai Tjeenk Willink – Head of Strategic Operations, Asilia Africa.The lodge is being constructed primarily from bamboo, a renewable resource that is locally sourced, supporting sustainable bamboo plantations in the region. Designed in collaboration with Pablo Luna Studios in Bali, the lodge's architecture will harmonize with the natural landscape, drawing inspiration from the organic shapes of leaves and the contours of the surrounding hills.Asilia Africa is also launching a new full-service DMC (Destination Management Company) in Uganda and Rwanda towards the end of 2024. This expansion allows the group to extend the impact-driven approach across more of East Africa.Bookings open from December 2024. While Erebero Hills officially opens in early 2026, enquiries are now open for the inaugural season, with reservations possible from December 2024. For more information, please visit Asilia Africa or email ....About Asilia Africa:For decades, Asilia Africa has been leading the way in offering unforgettable immersive safari experiences in East Africa. The Swahili words 'authentic' and 'genuine' aptly describe our name. Asilia have earned a reputation for providing exceptional safari experiences alongside a steadfast dedication to empowerment. Today, the leading safari operator has grown to sixteen bespoke camps and lodges across Kenya and Tanzania, employing 1,000 people and now expanding to Uganda. Asilia's enduring spirit and devotion to conservation inspire a new generation of adventurers and conservationists alike.

