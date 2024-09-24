Bassetts Vitamins Selects Tin Man For Consumer Brief

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Tin Man has been appointed by leading brand Bassetts Vitamins to handle UK consumer PR for autumn 2024.



The agency will work with the one-a-day soft multivitamin pastille brand to devise earned-first creative campaigns, press office and an influencer relations programme, amplifying its 'vitamins for people that don't vitamins' positioning and launching new products for cold and flu season.



Bassetts head of marketing and category development Hannah Gardner said:“In a category full of complex, confusing messages, we offer a solution with great tasting and effective products for real people.



“We're talking to people dissatisfied by what's currently on offer, who are looking to make their lives healthier without a drastic undertaking. Tin Man have really impressed with their understanding of the category, audience and their strategic approach to reaching consumers in a way that resonates.”



Tin Man CEO and founder Mandy Sharp added:“I'm a massive vitamin advocate so love Bassett's challenger approach to the category, which is all focused on making wellness easy, straightforward and low fuss. We're excited to bring their fun ethos to life through some exciting work.”



The Bassetts work is part of Tin Man's functional nutrition portfolio, including a not-yet-announced performance nutrition brand and tailored pet nutrition brand Royal Canin.

