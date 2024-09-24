12 Palestinians Martyred In Ongoing Israeli Occupation Massacre On Gaza
9/24/2024 8:10:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- At least 12 Palestinians fell martyred and 43 others were injured in three raids launched by the Israeli Occupation in the last 24 hours, according to health authorities in the Gaza Strip.
In a statement, the health authorities said that the death toll of the 354-day genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has gone up to 41,467 martyrs and 95,921 injured.
They pointed out that a number of the victims are still under rubble and that ambulances and civil defense crews can't reach them. (end)
