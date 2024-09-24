12 Palestinians Martyred In Ongoing Israeli Occupation Massacre On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- At least 12 Palestinians fell martyred and 43 others were in three raids launched by the Israeli in the last 24 hours, according to authorities in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the health authorities said that the death toll of the 354-day genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has gone up to 41,467 martyrs and 95,921 injured.

They pointed out that a number of the are still under rubble and that ambulances and civil defense crews can't reach them. (end)

nq









MENAFN24092024000071011013ID1108708665