Single Digital Platform For ESG Standards Concept Presented In Baku
Date
9/24/2024 8:07:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
A presentation on the concept of a single digital platform for
Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) standards was
held in Baku, organized by the "Corporate Management, Investments
and Corporate Social Responsibility" working group under the
leadership of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency
(KOBIA), Azernews reports.
The event, hosted at the "Baku SME House," gathered
representatives from state institutions, local and international
private companies, and other stakeholders.
Discussions centered around the creation of the platform, its
implementation, and international expert recommendations on
ESG.
The event concluded with the agreement of road maps and
implementation projects following thematic discussions.
For information, it's worth noting that the "Environmental,
Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) standards subgroup" of the
Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings of
the Republic of Azerbaijan is managed by the Small and Medium
Business Development Agency.
