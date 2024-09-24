Man Injured In Kherson Due To Drone Attack
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, a 57-year-old man was injured in the explosive drop from a Russian drone.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“In the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson , a 57-year-old man was injured in an attack by a Russian UAV,” the report says.
It is noted that the victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the chest, arms and legs.
He is currently in the hospital receiving the necessary medical care.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian military shelled the village of Stanislav, Kherson regio , injuring two people who were on the street.
