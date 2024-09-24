Lebanese Health Min.: 558 Killed In Israeli Occupation Attacks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Firas Abiad announced on Tuesday that the death toll of Israeli forces' on Lebanon have reached 558 people.

This came in a joint press on Tuesday with President of the Hospitals Association, Suleiman Haroun, where he announced that the death toll from Israeli has reached "558, including 50 children and 94 women, in addition to 1,835 injured."

"There are still a significant number of remains that security forces are working to identify," Abiad said.

"We had previously established disaster response plans, which are now in implementation, enabling hospitals to fulfill their roles in the face of aggression," he stressed. (end)

