Lebanese Health Min.: 558 Killed In Israeli Occupation Attacks
Date
9/24/2024 8:02:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Lebanese health Minister Firas Abiad announced on Tuesday that the death toll of Israeli Occupation forces' attacks on Lebanon have reached 558 people.
This came in a joint press conference on Tuesday with President of the Hospitals Association, Suleiman Haroun, where he announced that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes has reached "558, including 50 children and 94 women, in addition to 1,835 injured."
"There are still a significant number of remains that security forces are working to identify," Abiad said.
"We had previously established disaster response plans, which are now in implementation, enabling hospitals to fulfill their roles in the face of aggression," he stressed. (end)
ayb
MENAFN24092024000071011013ID1108708613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.