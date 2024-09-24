Kuwait Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday expressed robust condemnation of the air raids and military operations carried out by the Israeli forces against the brotherly Republic of Lebanon.

This offensive, that inflicted hundreds of deaths and injury cases, is a flagrant breach of international law and international humanitarian law and a dangerous threat to the region's security and stability.

It warned anew of the repercussions of the mounting escalation that may eventually expand and lead to dangers affecting states of the region.

It also warned of the consequences of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza, the Israeli occupation' negligence of international appeals and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, thus a serious and firm stand must be taken vis a vis the crimes perpetrated against the innocent civilians.

The ministry re-affirmed solidarity with Lebanon, rejecting any act against its sovereignty and stability. (end)

