Intelichart Enters New Agreement With Office Practicum To Amplify Patient Engagement For Pediatric Practices

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart , an award-winning provider of patient engagement technology, is excited to announce the extension of our partnership with Office Practicum (OP). Under this new multi-year agreement, OP customers will be able to work directly with InteliChart for all their patient engagement needs.

For years, OP customers have trusted InteliChart to power their Patient Portal. Now, by transitioning to a direct partnership, these practices will gain additional support, personalized training, and the full range of InteliChart's patient engagement tools , all designed to help pediatric practices thrive.

Leading the Industry in Patient Engagement

InteliChart has long been recognized as a leader in the patient engagement space. The platform has been ranked the #1 patient engagement solution by Black Book Research for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024), earning top ratings in key areas such as Training, Support, and Customer Care. Additionally, InteliChart's Patient Portal is a top performer in its KLAS rating, receiving impressive customer satisfaction scores substantially above the KLAS average scores.

"Providing a superior patient engagement experience has always been our top priority," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "Through our extended agreement with Office Practicum, we're excited to offer pediatric practices even greater value with award-winning support, personalized training, and solutions designed to streamline operations and enhance patient care."

Exclusive Benefits for Office Practicum Practices

Office Practicum customers who choose to work with InteliChart directly will receive:



Award-Winning Training: Comprehensive training at no cost, including initial and ongoing sessions to ensure practice staff are fully equipped to maximize InteliChart's patient engagement solutions.

Tailored Workflow Optimization: Personalized assessments at no cost to optimize workflows, alleviate staff burden, and fully leverage the portal's automation tools.

Live, U.S.-Based Support: Free support available via phone and email Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across all time zones.

24/7 Online Resources: Access to a library of training videos, support materials, and documentation for continuous learning and support.

Patient-Centric Personalized Experiences : Tailored educational content based on specific needs, and future phases will automate recalls for appointments, vaccines, wellness visits, and disease management to improve patient compliance . Exclusive Discounts on Additional Solutions: Up to 50% off additional patient engagement solutions, including online scheduling, patient intake, two-way secure texting, reminders and recalls, patient surveys, and telehealth.

"Although Office Practicum customers have been using the InteliChart Patient Portal for years, we recognize that their success depends on how effectively they can leverage its capabilities," said Hamilton. "That's why the training and support provided to Office Practicum customers are critical for unlocking the portal's full potential, enhancing both patient engagement and operational efficiency."

Partnering directly with InteliChart is designed to be a smooth and efficient process, with zero disruption to practice operations or existing workflows. Office Practicum customers that are interested in transitioning to a direct partnership with InteliChart can learn more here:

About InteliChart



InteliChart delivers the award-winning Healthy Outcomes patient-engagement platform. This platform is tailored to help healthcare providers meet the digital health expectations of patients and achieve optimal health outcomes. Their comprehensive suite of patient engagement solutions includes the Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth.



Renowned EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and medical practices have chosen InteliChart as their preferred patient engagement platform. These collective endorsements represent over 80 million patient records. InteliChart maintains API integration with more than 40 EHR systems, enabling seamless access to the entire suite of Healthy Outcomes solutions. For more detailed information about InteliChart and the Healthy Outcomes platform, visit



