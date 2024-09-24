Alpha Omega Awarded Contract To Support USDA's Crop Insurance Program, Enhancing Climate Resilience For U.S. Agriculture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIENNA, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Alpha Omega ,

a leading provider of tailored digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions for agencies, is pleased to announce its recent contract award with the U.S. Department of (USDA). This contract will focus on providing crucial support to the USDA's crop insurance programs, which play a vital role in safeguarding America's agricultural sector against the increasing challenges of climate variability.

USDA

Continue Reading

The USDA's Crop Insurance Program is designed to help farmers and ranchers manage risk, ensuring a secure food supply for the nation. As climate change continues to create unpredictable weather patterns, the importance of effective risk management in agriculture has never been greater. Alpha Omega, in partnership with the USDA, will work to enhance the resiliency of the agricultural sector, ensuring that farmers can recover quickly from natural disasters and continue to produce the food essential to the country's security.

"Crop insurance plays a crucial role in supporting USDA's mission to safeguard the nation's agricultural sector against the impacts of climate variability. By helping farmers and ranchers manage risk through effective insurance programs, USDA, with support from Alpha Omega, is helping build a more resilient and secure food supply system for America," said Joanne Gladden , Senior Vice President of Climate Science at Alpha Omega.

Gautam Ijoor , President and CEO of Alpha Omega, added, "We are honored to support USDA's critical mission in ensuring the sustainability and resilience of American agriculture. Through this partnership, Alpha Omega will leverage its technological expertise to provide innovative solutions that help mitigate the risks of climate change and strengthen the nation's food security. This contract underscores our commitment to using technology as a tool for national resilience and global leadership."

This contract aligns with Alpha Omega's mission to support federal agencies with innovative solutions that address today's most pressing challenges. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven approaches, Alpha Omega aims to enhance the USDA's ability to respond to the evolving risks posed by climate change while ensuring the sustainability of the country's agricultural system.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA:

Alpha Omega's mission is to support federal agencies with tailored digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions for US national security and global leadership. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a strategic advisor and thought leader with our Agency partners. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Alpha Omega Integration

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED