FARMACEUTICALRX Of Pennsylvania Announces Receipt Of Formal Organic Marijuana Certification From Organic Accreditor Certified Kind

FARRELL, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 -- FARMACEUTICALRX of Pennsylvania ("FARMACEUTICALRX" or the "Company") announced today that it has passed inspections for compliance with the organic cultivation practices and standards of organic accreditor Certified Kind LLC ("Certified Kind"). Certified Kind is one of the leading accreditation bodies that certifies organic cultivation practices in the cannabis industry. Their standards align with those established for USDA Organic certification for food crops. This achievement places FARMACEUTICALRX in a select group of fewer than ten (10) cannabis cultivators nationally who have met these rigorous organic standards.

FARMACEUTICALRX of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana cultivation business is co-located with the Company's medical marijuana processing facility in Farrell, Pennsylvania. This milestone solidifies FARMACEUTICALRX's rigorous commitment to sustainably produced – organic medical cannabis.

"We are very proud to achieve Certified Kind status for our cultivation operations in Pennsylvania," stated Rebecca Myers, Founder and CEO of FARMACEUTICALRX.

"FARMACEUTICALRX has cultivated cannabis with organic, sustainable practices since the inception of our Company. Committing ourselves to regular audits for compliance with Certified Kind standards ensures that we are accountable to our customers and to the core values of our Company. Passing these rigorous organic standards places us in a highly select group of growers in the US market," Myers continued.

"We are one of the largest producers of premium organically-cultivated medical marijuana products in the nation. This critical step positions us to continue to build our FARMACEUTICALRX brand together with our suite of sub-branded products and to prepare our business for the upcoming expansion in the Pennsylvania market with the potential passage of an adult use program," Myers stated.

" As crop supply chains lengthen, it becomes difficult for folks to know their grower," stated Nick Stay, Director of Operations & Cultivation for FARMACEUTICALRX. " Without a tight connection to the grower, how is a consumer supposed to know which products are not grown using chemical fertilizers, or toxic pesticides? Certified Kind offers an effective and transparent way for cannabis producers to prove their commitment to earth-friendly production practices. The Certified Kind program allows growers of legal cannabis to obtain alternative third-party verification that their crops are grown to the Certified Kind standard which is the industry's only true equivalent program to USDA Organic certification." Stay continued.

ABOUT FARMACEUTICALRX.

FARMACEUTICALRX is one of the leading producers of premium organic medical marijuana products in the US Market. FARMACEUTICALRX is focused on bringing research and development-based innovation to the medical marijuana sector. As a specialty craft cannabis retailer, we will promote a high-touch experience for customers, provide specialty craft and certified organic products to patients, create healing opportunities for customers, continue to nurture under-resourced communities, and actively protect the planet. FARMACEUTICALRX develops premium organic medical marijuana products in Pennsylvania under its existing FARMACEUTICALRX brand. The Company's suite of sub-branded products includes Burst of Wellness products, TreePharm Vape and RSO products, and our soon-to-be-introduced Burst lozenges. Our suite of sub-branded products combine the premium quality that FARMACEUTICALRX is known for, at a lower price point, with the goal of expanding the Company's reach to a broader demographic of patients. FARMACEUTICALRX is led by a team of leading scientists, healthcare executives, organic producers, manufacturing, and cannabis industry professionals who are driven by the discovery, development, and production of revolutionary, premium organic products delivered through its upcoming vertically integrated platform. From the Farm to the Future - Our innovation is Your Future Health.

Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but ‎are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, ‎operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, ‎and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", ‎‎"continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify ‎forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's ‎current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management ‎believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial ‎needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience ‎and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and ‎other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements ‎involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company ‎to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed ‎or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company ‎believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of ‎the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information ‎and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own ‎evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such ‎forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements ‎herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company ‎assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking ‎information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or ‎do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether ‎as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by ‎applicable laws.‎



SOURCE FARMACEUTICALRX of Pennsylvania

