The Contract Manufacturing Market is valued at USD 99 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

In the rapidly evolving pharmaceutical landscape, small molecule drugs continue to play a pivotal role in shaping innovation and development. Currently, small molecules account for 90% of all pharmaceutical drugs, even as biologics have gained more attention in recent years due to their ability to address a wide range of disorders.

The sector has also seen a resurgence in the approval of novel small molecule drugs, with over 50 candidates receiving approval from the US FDA in 2020 alone. This trend has significantly boosted the demand for services provided by pharmaceutical contract research organizations (CROs).

It is important to note that the manufacturing of these novel drug candidates necessitates specialized facilities, advanced equipment, and operational expertise. Consequently, pharmaceutical companies may face challenges in conducting development and manufacturing operations independently.

Additionally, the time and cost associated with establishing or acquiring manufacturing capabilities have driven both small and large pharmaceutical companies to increasingly outsource their manufacturing operations to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). The pressing need for safer and more effective drugs has further heightened the demand for contract manufacturing services.

Influenced by the desire for improved efficiency, traceability, and cost-effectiveness, pharmaceutical contract manufacturing is undergoing significant technological advancements. Outsourcing manufacturing operations to CMOs and CDMOs involves implementing specialized solutions to optimize production workflows, ensure regulatory compliance, and uphold product quality standards. Moreover, there is a growing focus on personalized medicine, which requires flexible manufacturing capabilities to cater to diverse patient needs.

As pharmaceutical companies adapt to these evolving dynamics, the demand for advanced solutions tailored to the specific requirements of contract manufacturing services is anticipated to increase in the coming years.

Research Coverage:



This report provides a comprehensive look at pharmaceutical packaging, including various types and their features, as well as sustainable packaging options. It also explores the regulatory framework, benefits, and challenges of sustainable packaging, emphasizing the need for adoption and highlighting future perspectives and opportunities.

A general overview of contract manufacturing services, highlighting details on different types of third-party manufacturers. It also features evolution of global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

A detailed discussion on various guidelines laid down by major regulatory bodies, across different countries, featuring an elaborative assessment of over 420 CMOs in pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry, along with information on their operational approvals, certifications received, and relative popularity of the key regulatory body.

An overview of the current market landscape of companies engaged in offering contract manufacturing services for small molecules, including a detailed analysis based on several relevant parameters.

A detailed regional capability of pharmaceutical contract manufacturing facilities in different regions across the globe.

Elaborate profiles of key contract manufacturers in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. Each profile features a brief overview of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies, along with information on location of headquarters, year of establishment, number of employees, leadership team, manufacturing portfolio, financial information, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

A brief description of companies in pharmaceutical contract manufacturing.

A qualitative analysis highlighting various factors that need to be taken into consideration by pharmaceutical drug developers, while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.

A detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions in this domain since 2017, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of agreement, type of agreement, key value drivers of the deal, most active players and geographical location of the companies.

A detailed analysis of acquisitions that have taken place in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing domain, taking into consideration the historical trend of the activity of players that have acquired other firms since 2017, and offering a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets. The primary purpose of this analysis was to develop a better understanding of the overall potential and capabilities of companies involved in this domain, that are likely to be acquired in the recent future.

An estimate of the overall installed capacity for the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, based on information reported by various industry stakeholders in the public domain, highlighting the distribution of the available capacity, based on size of manufacturer and geography.

An informed estimate of the annual clinical and commercial demand for small molecule drugs, across key geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the factors that can impact the growth of the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. It also features identification and analysis of key drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges.

A detailed estimate of the current market size and the future growth potential of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as likely adoption trends and through reliable secondary and primary validations, we have provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period 2024-2035. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for contract manufacturers in the pharmaceutical CMO market across various types of products manufactured, such as API & Intermediates and FDF.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for contract manufacturers in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry across various types of API, such as generic API and originator API.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for contract manufacturers in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry across types of API by potency, such as low potent API and high potent API.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for contract manufacturers in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market across various types of FDF, such as generic FDF and originator FDF.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for contract manufacturers in the pharmaceutical CMO market across different types of dosage form offered, such as oral solids, liquids, emulsions, and other dosage forms.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for contract manufacturers in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market across different type of packaging, such as bottles, blisters, parenteral and others.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for contract manufacturers in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry across different type of end-users, such as small, mid-sized and large and very large companies.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for contract manufacturers in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market across scales of operation, including clinical and commercial.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for contract manufacturers in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market across key geographical regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and North Africa.

Detailed list of the current pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market across leading players. A case study highlighting a comparison of the key characteristics of large and small molecule drugs, along with information on the steps involved in their respective manufacturing processes.

Leading Market Companies



AMRI Global

Altasciences

Cambrex

Catalent

DPT Laboratories

Aenova

Almac

Corden Pharma

Fresenius Kabi

Glatt

Hovione

Recipharm

Siegfried

CMIC Group

Nectar Lifesciences

Syngene WuXi AppTec

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Overview of Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.3. Advantages of Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.4. Types of Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.5. Need for Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.6. Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions

5.7. Regulatory Framework

5.8. Advantages of Sustainable Packaging Materials

5.9. Limitations of Sustainable Packaging Materials

5.10. Future Perspectives

6. MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Sustainable Packaging Providers: Overall Market Landscape

7. DETAILED COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Drug Plastics

7.3. DS SMITH

7.4. MM Board & Paper

7.5. Mondi

7.6. PGP GLASS

7.7. Smurfit Kappa

7.8. Syntegon

7.9. Berry Global

7.10. Huhtamaki

7.11. SGD Pharma

8. SHORT COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Amcor

8.3. Bormioli Pharma

8.4. EPL

8.5. Gerresheimer

8.6. Greiner Packaging

8.7. International Paper

8.8. PPC Flexible Packaging

8.9. Stoelzle Glass

8.10. Takemoto Packaging

8.11. Tekni-Plex

9. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

9.3. Methodology

9.4. Sustainable Packaging Providers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Sustainable Packaging Providers: Partnerships and Collaborations

11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Funding Models

11.3. Sustainable Packaging Providers: Funding and Investments

12. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

13. DEMAND ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Global Demand for Sustainable Packaging in Healthcare Industry, Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

14. GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Global Sustainable Packaging Market, Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

15. SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY TYPE OF ECO-FRIENDLY PACKAGING

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Sustainable Packaging Market: Distribution by Eco-friendly Packaging, 2024, 2028 and 2035

16. SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY TYPE OF PACKAGING

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Sustainable Packaging Market: Distribution by Type of Packaging, 2024, 2028 and 2035

17. SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY TYPE OF PACKAGING CONTAINER

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Sustainable Packaging Market for Primary Packaging Containers

17.4. Sustainable Packaging Market for Secondary Packaging Containers

17.5. Sustainable Packaging Market for Tertiary Packaging Containers

18. SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY END-USERS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Sustainable Packaging Market: Distribution by End-users, 2024, 2028 and 2035

19. SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Sustainable Packaging Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2024, 2028 and 2035

20. CONCLUSION

21. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



