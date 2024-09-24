Vertu Capital Completes Strategic Investment In Market Leading Corporate Education Platform Lumiq

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Vertu Capital, a leading private equity firm specializing in global enterprise software and software-enabled companies, is pleased to announce its strategic in LumiQ ("LumiQ"), a Toronto-based educational providing accredited professional development courses and content to accounting and finance professionals.



The strategic investment in LumiQ marks the fourth platform investment for Vertu Capital as part of its inaugural Vertu Partners Fund I, which closed in 2023. LumiQ features all the fundamentals of a Vertu investment – a proprietary platform, top tier customers, strong industry tailwinds and a talented management team.

"LumiQ is exactly the kind of market leading B2B software-enabled technology company that Vertu looks to invest in," said Eric Kafka, Principal with Vertu Capital. "This is a fast-growing and unique company in an exciting space that is primed to accelerate its domestic and international growth. We are delighted to partner with LumiQ and welcome them into the Vertu family."

LumiQ delivers innovative and engaging industry-certified learning and professional development programs through its proprietary podcast platform to over 1,000 corporate and accounting firms across North America. The LumiQ solution is designed to address accelerating demand for sophisticated learning platforms that help in the recruitment, development, and retention of a new generation of young leaders amidst an ever-changing technological and regulatory environment.

"Our commitment to our customers is to continually deliver practical, relevant and current technical and business knowledge, through the most enjoyable and convenient experience available to learners," said Michael Kravshik, LumiQ co-founder and CEO. "We continue to see incredible growth potential, which is why we chose to partner with Vertu Capital. We wanted a trusted partner that had deep expertise scaling technology companies at our stage, and a track record of success.

That is Vertu."

About Vertu

Vertu Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high potential global technology companies, with a focus on software and software enabled businesses. Vertu's mission is to partner with management teams of market leading and scaling companies to accelerate and support the next stage in their growth journey. Vertu's team brings decades of domain experience, best practices, actionable value creation strategies and a deep network to its portfolio investments. Vertu has offices in

Toronto

and

Montreal. For more information, please visit

.

About LumiQ

LumiQ is a podcast platform where engaging conversations with business leaders count as accredited learning for designated accounting and finance professionals. Course instructors include business leaders from companies such as Nike, Yahoo!, Google, and Microsoft; along with NYT best-selling authors and industry thought-leaders. With entertaining podcast formats and a convenient mobile app, LumiQ is transforming professional education for accountants and finance professionals by making it something it's never been before: enjoyable. Learn more at lumiqlearn .

SOURCE Vertu Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED