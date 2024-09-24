Identity Theft Insurance Market Size, Trends, Opportunities Report 2024-2030 Featuring Nortonlifelock, Aura, Nationwide Mutual, Identityforce, Mcafee, Allstate, Chubb, GEICO, Idshield, And Experian
Date
9/24/2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Identity Theft Insurance Market: market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Theft Type, Distribution Channel, End-User, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Identity Theft Insurance Market was valued at USD 660.01 Million in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.43% during 2025-2030.
The Identity Theft Insurance market is experiencing steady growth due to the rising number of identity theft cases globally. As cybercriminals develop more sophisticated methods for stealing personal and financial information, the demand for insurance products that cover financial losses and recovery expenses related to identity theft has increased. Identity theft insurance provides policyholders with protection against unauthorized use of their personal data.
Key drivers of the market include the increasing reliance on digital transactions, the rising awareness of the risks associated with online identity theft, and the growing adoption of cyber insurance policies. The shift towards a digital economy, coupled with the increasing prevalence of data breaches, has made individuals and businesses more concerned about protecting their identity and personal information.
Technological advancements in cybersecurity tools, fraud detection, and identity monitoring services are also driving the market for identity theft insurance. Insurers are focusing on providing comprehensive coverage options, which include monitoring services, recovery assistance, and financial reimbursement.
Americas leads the Identity Theft Insurance market, driven by high digital penetration, the rise of e-commerce, and frequent cases of identity theft. The United States, in particular, has a mature market for identity theft insurance. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the highest growth rate, with increasing awareness of digital security risks in countries such as India, China, and Japan.
Competitive Positioning
Companies' Competitive Positioning Market Position Matrix Market Share Analysis of Identity Theft Insurance
Company Profiles
NortonLifeLock Inc. Aura Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company IdentityForce, Inc. McAfee, LLC Allstate Insurance Company Chubb GEICO IDShield Experian
Market Segmentation
By Theft Type:
Bank Fraud Credit Card Fraud Phone or Utilities Fraud Employment or Tax-Related Fraud Other Theft Types
By Distribution Channel:
Direct Sales Online Sales Agents & Brokers Bancassurance
By End-User:
By Geography
Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas) Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
