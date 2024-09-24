Busy Philipps Encourages Women To Take Charge Of Their ADHD This Fall In Ongoing Collaboration With Supernus Pharmaceuticals And Qelbree

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Ahead of ADHD Awareness Month, Busy is sharing her ADHD diagnosis and Qelbree® (viloxazine extended-release capsules) story to empower women living with ADHD to advocate for their care. ADHD often presents differently in women than in men, which can make it more challenging to recognize in women and ultimately leaving them undiagnosed and untreated.1

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a continued collaboration with Supernus Pharmaceuticals, actress, author, podcaster, late-night host, and mom, Busy Philipps, is speaking up this fall about her ongoing journey with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bringing awareness to the often-overlooked symptoms of the condition in women and Qelbree, a non-stimulant ADHD treatment that has benefitted her.

With summer over and the school year now in full swing, the fall season brings for many adults a return to normal routines or schedules, as well as an opportunity for a fresh start. Busy knows first-hand just how difficult getting 'back to schedule' can be for the approximately 10 million adults living with ADHD, who may be experiencing symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity/impulsivity, or both.2 She's sharing her story to help empower people, and especially women, living with ADHD to take action for a fresh start this fall and talk to their doctors about treatment options to help manage their condition.

“For many years living with unmanaged ADHD, I'd often start a task and never remember to finish, frequently feeling restless and unable to stay still. I would ramble on, get easily distracted and have trouble multitasking, and with my busy lifestyle, it was a challenge,” says Busy.“Now that I'm taking Qelbree, I'm relieved that my ADHD symptoms are more manageable. I only wish I'd taken charge of my ADHD sooner. That's why I'm sharing my story to raise awareness about ADHD and help others who may be struggling with their diagnosis find a treatment option that works for them like Qelbree has worked for me.”

Qelbree is a novel, once-a-day, non-stimulant approach for patients 6 years and older with ADHD, and the first non-stimulant approved for adults with ADHD in 20 years. As a non-stimulant, Qelbree has no evidence of abuse or misuse and can be conveniently refilled without needing a new prescription each month.

“As a leader in treating ADHD, Supernus is committed to providing treatment options and education to help people living with ADHD like Busy Philipps manage their ADHD symptoms,” says Jack A. Khattar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Supernus Pharmaceuticals.“We appreciate Busy's continued support and willingness to share her ADHD story and experience with Qelbree, especially leading into ADHD Awareness Month.”

For more information about Qelbree, visit Qelbree.com . Patients should speak to a doctor about all the medications they take, and to see if Qelbree could be right for them.

INDICATION

Qelbree® (viloxazine extended-release capsules) is a prescription medicine used to treat ADHD in adults and children 6 years and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Qelbree may increase suicidal thoughts and actions, in children and adults with ADHD, especially within the first few months of treatment or when the dose is changed. Tell your doctor if you or your child have (or if there is a family history of) suicidal thoughts or actions before starting Qelbree. Monitor your or your child's moods, behaviors, thoughts, and feelings during treatment with Qelbree. Report any new or sudden changes in these symptoms right away.

You or your child should not take Qelbree if you or your child:

Take a medicine for depression called a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) or have stopped taking an MAOI in the past 14 days. Also, you or your child should avoid alosetron, duloxetine, ramelteon, tasimelteon, tizanidine, and theophylline.

Qelbree can increase blood pressure and heart rate. Your or your child's doctor will monitor these vital signs.

Qelbree may cause manic episodes in patients with bipolar disorder. Tell your doctor if you or your child show any signs of mania.

Do not drive or operate heavy machinery until you know how Qelbree will affect you or your child. Qelbree may cause you or your child to feel sleepy or tired.

The most common side effects of Qelbree in patients 6 to 17 years are sleepiness, not feeling hungry, feeling tired, nausea, vomiting, trouble sleeping, and irritability, and in adults, insomnia, headache, sleepiness, tiredness, nausea, decreased appetite, dry mouth, and constipation. These are not all the possible side effects of Qelbree.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, for Qelbree here .

1Holthe, M. E. G., Langvik, E. (2017). The Strives, Struggles, and Successes of Women Diagnosed with ADHD as Adults. SAGE Journals.

2Culpepper, L., Mattingly, G. (2010). Challenges in Identifying and Managing Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Adults in the Primary Care Setting: A Review of the Literature. Primary Care Companion Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson's disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, and dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit .

CONTACTS:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO

Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tel: (301) 838-2591

Or

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Peter Vozzo

ICR Westwicke

Office: (443) 213-0505

Email: ...

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matthew Frappier

Tel: (646) 358-9683

Email: ...