Mobility City Holdings Multi Location Franchise Owners Keep Growing With The Addition Of The Rogers AR Showroom

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

The Rogers showroom team is dedicated to improving your quality of life.

Inside the Mobility City of Rogers showroom with its range of mobility equipment and signature test track for trying equipment before you buy it.

Mobility City of Rogers AR Storefront, 2603 West Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 118, Rogers, AK 72758 (479) 333-8206

Bryan & Tiffany along with Zac & Traci have a vision to impact people with mobility problems and deliver services in Rogers AR and the surrounding communities.

BOCA RATON, FL, US, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City Holdings Inc ., the leading retail provider of mobility equipment repair, rentals and sales, is proud to announce that six of its franchisees have expanded to own multiple territories. The latest expansion occurred in August when the Springfield, MO franchise owners opened a new showroom in Rogers, AR , providing mobility equipment to the twenty-seventh state served by the network.The new Rogers showroom offers a wide range of mobility solutions for sale and rental including wheelchairs, power chairs, scooters, lift chairs, and hospital beds, stair lifts and vehicle lifts along with mobile technicians to install and repair these devices. This expansion reflects the strong demand for mobility solutions in the Northwest Arkansas and highlights the success of Mobility City's franchise model.“We're thrilled to see our franchisees grow and succeed within the Mobility City family,” said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings.“The opening of the Rogers showroom demonstrates our commitment to helping franchisees expand their reach and serve even more communities.”The new Rogers location will provide Northwest Arkansas residents with access to top-quality mobility products and personalized services, making mobility more accessible to those in need.Bryan Powers, Co-Owner of Mobility City of Springfield said, "My wife's knee injury introduced me to mobility problems. The recovery journey showed me how many thousands of people in our community needed help solving their mobility challenges. My wife Tifany, and my business partner, Zachary Lawson & his wife Traci decided to pivot into the Mobility space and discovered Mobility City, the fastest growing franchise in the mobility products space. We brought it to Springfield to serve our greater community of Southwest Missouri. It's an honor to bring the same service to Northwest Arkansas.""At Mobility City, we believe that exceptional customer service is the key to our success and this customer-first approach is central to the company's mission and values." said Vincent Baratta, COO. "When you look at the number of 5 Star Google reviews the Powers and Lawson Team has amassed, you can see how they exemplify our pledge to our customers. Our comprehensive training program equips our franchise owners with the skills and knowledge to provide the highest level of white glove service and support to our customers.."The new Mobility City of Rogers AR showroom opened in August and features state-of-the-art mobility equipment, a team of knowledgeable staff, and is strategically located, enhancing Mobility City's reach and accessibility.About Mobility City Holdings:Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories and continues to expand its network toward the goal of total US coverage. With 12 new showrooms opened this summer in top markets, the network covers over 100 million Americans..One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps. Founders Diane and Vincent Baratta bring to bear over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry to drive company development City Holdings is a leading provider of mobility equipment repairs, rentals, and sales.Committed to enhancing the independence and quality of life for individuals, Mobility City offers a wide range of products and services to meet the diverse needs of its customers. For more information, visit

Mobility City Explained in 30 Seconds

