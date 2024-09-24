430,000 Affected By Typhoon-Induced Heavy Rainfall In China

(MENAFN- IANS) Zhengzhou, Sep 24 (IANS) More than 430,000 people in Shangqiu City, China's Henan Province, have been affected by heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Bebinca, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Most parts of Shangqiu were hit by heavy downpours from 8 A.M. on September 17 to 6 A.M. on September 19, which resulted in flooding in 69 townships in Shangqiu, with precipitation reaching as high as 625.9 mm, according to the city's meteorological, emergency management and water departments.

As of 6 P.M. Monday, more than 433,000 people had been affected and 5,119 people had been evacuated, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although the heavy rain has stopped in Shangqiu, some areas in the city are still experiencing waterlogging. Emergency response and rescue personnel are on standby to manage the situation.

Bebinca, the 13th typhoon this year, made landfall in Shanghai on September 16. It is believed to be the strongest typhoon to hit the metropolis in 75 years.

Though China's National Meteorological Center ceased numbering Typhoon Bebinca at 11 P.M. on September 18, its impact led to heavy rainstorms in Henan and other regions.