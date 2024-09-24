Gurugram: Woman, Brother Held For Murdering Her Husband

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Sep 24 (IANS) A 42-year-old person was allegedly killed by his wife and her brother in the intervening night of September 17 and 18 in Gurugram.

The woman and her brother murdered the victim as he (husband) suspected the woman of being in an extramarital affair and used to beat her.

The duo were caught by on Monday from Sultanpur village of Gurugram. The police had announced a Rs 10,000 reward for their arrest.

The victim, Shyam Bihari, a native of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, along with his wife Shanti, residing in a rented accommodation in the Basai Industrial area under Sector-9A police station limits.

Sandeep Kumar, Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said Shyam Bihari suspected his wife of having a marital affair and used to beat her after consuming alcohol.

On the intervening night of September 17 and 18 too, the victim came home in an inebriated condition and started harassing her.“Shanti's brother, Kamlesh was also present when Shyam Bihari started to harass her wife. The brother and sister attacked Shyam Bihari strangled him to death and fled the spot," police said.

"To avoid police action, the suspects kept changing their hideout, but following secret information, a crime branch team of Sector-10 nabbed the suspect from Sultanpur village," Kumar said.

The police have also recovered a towel and a sando (Baniyan) used in the crime. The suspects will be produced in a local court for further questioning," he added.

In connection with the matter, the police have registered a murder case at the Sector-9A police and started investigations.