This report surveys the metallic wire and cable market, sizing and forecasting demand for insulated power cable, bare power conductors, metallic communications cable and low voltage cable used in utility networks and industry, auto and OEM producers.

The report sizes and forecasts the for metallic electricity and communications cable and conductors; specifically for insulated power cable, bare power conductors, metallic communications cable, building wire, winding or magnet wire, auto wire and harnesses and LV energy cable.

Report scope:

Comprehensive analysis: data analysed by twelve cable and conductor categories, classified by type, application and material - copper, aluminium and steel.

Market analysis: the markets in 37 countries and 7 regions are analysed by the twelve product groups from 2023 to 2028.

Cable and conductor product categories

This report surveys the market for the first group, electricity and communications cable and conductors.



Production, imports, exports, consumption: Each country and region analysed by production imports, exports and demand.

Competitive landscape and share analysis: A comprehensive outline of the 34 leading cable companies, ranking of companies in each market, global market shares of top 50 companies.

Outline and analysis of subsea markets for cable: Outlines of the three subsea sectors; interconnectors, offshore wind and OGP (oil & gas production) and listing of subsea cable producers.

Land based underground cable: Country analysis of underground cable penetration and technical descriptions.

Applications and technology of cables and conductors: The different types of conductor and cable, applications, technology of insulation.

Superconductors: Outline of the superconductor industry and state of commercialisation. Railway lines: National penetration of railway electrification, cable markets and technology.

The PDF report contains statistics of the markets and descriptive marketing and industry analysis. The Excel database contains expanded statistical analysis of tonnage and $ value demand, and detailed product analysis of imports and exports.

Company Coverage:



Prysmian

General Cable (Prysmian)

Nexans

Nexans Amercable

NKT High Voltage Cables

Cablel Hellenic Cables

JDR

TF Kable

Leoni

Southwire

Parker Scanrope

Belden Inc

Sumitomo Electric

Fujikura

Furakawa

Hitachi

J-Power Systems (JPS)

Yazaki

LS Cables

Taihan Electric Wire Co Ltd

Iljin Cable

Finolex J-Power Systems Private Ltd (FJPS)

Birla Cable Ltd.

Polycab

Sterlite

Zhongtian Technology

Ningbao Orient Cable

TBEA Co., Ltd

Far East Cable Co Ltd

Wanda Group Holdings Co., Ltd,

Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co. Ltd., BHVC Jiangsu Shangshang Cable Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Tonnage of production and consumption

Consumption of metallic wire and cable

Materials cost

Regional market shares

End users and trade

Manufacturers

Land-based cable

Subsea cable

Interconnections and offshore wind power

Oil & gas exploration and production Superconductors

2. ENERGY AND COMMUNICATIONS CABLES, ENERGY CONDUCTORS AND MECHNICAL ROPE

Cables and conductor definitions

3. GLOBAL PRODUCTION AND DEMAND OF WIRE AND CABLE



The cost of materials and sales value

Insulated energy cable, bare conductors, and all other cables, 2020-2028 Production, imports, exports and consumption

4. CONSUMPTION OF WIRE AND CABLE BY END USE

5. THE EUROPEAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET



The power sector in Europe

The expansion of renewable generating capacity in Europe Industrial consumption of cables in Europe

6. THE NORTH AMERICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

7. THE SOUTH AMERICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

8. THE CENTRAL AMERICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

9. THE MIDDLE EASTERN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

10. THE NORTH AFRICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

11. THE SUB-SAHARAN AFRICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

12. THE CHINESE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

13. THE ASIA PACIFIC (EXC CHINA) WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

14. THE CIS WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

15. GLOBAL WIRE AND CABLE PRODUCTION, IMPORTS, EXPORTS AND CONSUMPTION

16. CONSUMPTION OF WIRE AND CABLE BY COUNTRY

17. COPPER AND ALUMINIUM SUPPLY AND DEMAND



Supply and demand of aluminium

Supply and demand of copper Prices of copper and aluminium

18. THE APPLICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES OF METALLIC WIRE AND



CABLE

Power conductors and cable

OHL Bare conductors

Insulated cable

Underground land-based cable (UGC)

Subsea or submarine cables

Telecoms cable

Industrial wire and cable

Winding or magnet wire

Automotive cable Low Voltage cable

19. ENERGY AND COMMUNICATIONS CABLE MANUFACTURERS

20. PROFILES OF WIRE AND CABLE MANUFACTURERS



Europe



Prysmian



General Cable (Prysmian)



Nexans



Nexans Amercable



NKT High Voltage Cables



Cablel Hellenic Cables



JDR



TF Kable

Leoni

Companies serving the HV market in Europe

Asian companies operating in the European market

United States



Southwire



Parker Scanrope

Belden Inc

Japanese manufacturers



Sumitomo Electric



Fujikura



Furakawa



Hitachi



J-Power Systems (JPS)



J-Power Systems Saudi Co, (JPS Saudi),

Yazaki

Korea



LS Cables



Taihan Electric Wire Co Ltd

Iljin Cable

India



Finolex J-Power Systems Private Ltd (FJPS)



Birla Cable Ltd.



Polycab

Sterlite

Chinese manufacturers



Zhongtian Technology [ZTT]



Ningbao Orient Cable



TBEA Co., Ltd



Far East Cable Co Ltd



Wanda Group Holdings Co., Ltd,



Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co. Ltd., BHVC

Jiangsu Shangshang Cable Group

Production capacity and utilisation for insulated cable Subsea cable manufacturers

21. LAND BASED UNDERGROUND CABLE



Drivers for underground cables

High costs

Impact of urbanisation Insulated land cable in the industrial sector

22. SUBSEA ENERGY CABLES



Interconnections and offshore wind power

Oil & gas exploration and production

Subsea interconnections between land areas

Offshore wind power Offshore wind power market

KEY COUNTRY MARKETS FOR OFFSHORE WIND



UK offshore wind power

China offshore wind power

German offshore wind power

Netherlands offshore wind power

Denmark offshore wind power

Belgium offshore wind power

Indian offshore wind power

United States offshore wind power

The North Sea Grid - HVDC Hubs- Grid Connection Systems

Floating wind farms

Offshore oil and gas, power from shore cables

Traditional power supply for offshore oil and gas platforms

Norwegian initiative in power supply for oil and gas platforms

Oil and gas offshore market

Topside cables Subsea communications cable networks

23. INDUSTRIAL CABLE MARKETS



Transport - cable, wires and wiring harnesses

Aircraft

Shipping

Automobiles

Mining

Construction Manufacturing and process industry

24. ELECTRIFIED RAILWAYS



History and development

Power delivery

Electrified railway lengths by country

Traction systems The scale of the challenge for rail transport

25. ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY, SUPERCONDUCTORS



What is a superconductor?

Critical Temperature

HTS vs LTS

Conditions required for a material to exhibit superconducting behaviour

Current state of development of the SC market

The discovery of superconductivity - Technical development

Advantages of superconductor cable

Higher current-carrying capacity

Low impedance

Rights-of-way

Very low Electro Magnetic Field (EMF)

Lower life-costs for the system

Challenges to be overcome

High initial cost

Cryogenic Refrigeration System (CRS)

Splicing of the HTS cable

Promoters Future market for HTS superconductors in utilities

26. METAL THEFT

27. CABLE PROPERTIES



Tensile strength

Flexibility or flex ratio

Conductivity

Weight Cost

