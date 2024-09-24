Continental India Collaborates With Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham And Mathworks India To Prepare Industry Ready Talent

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Continental's Technical Center India (TCI) has collaborated with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore and MathWorks to introduce the course titled“Automotive Systems and Layered Architecture” delivering know-how of the automotive emphasizing on Automotive Open Source Architecture (AUTOSAR) with an aim to prepare industry-ready talent. The initiative aims to reduce the divide between industry and academia while equipping students with industry experience and practical skills.

Continental signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amrita University in 2022 in order to introduce several academic and research initiatives through curriculum development, research projects, and offer consulting as well as internship opportunities.“The Automotive Systems and Layered Architecture (AUTOSAR)” course signifies a momentous step towards this direction. It will not only equip the students with the necessary skills but help them meet the demands of the evolving industry.

“This partnership is a testament to Continental's commitment towards fostering an industry-ready talent. We plan to equip students with practical skills and experience they need to excel in the automotive industry by integrating Continental's industry expertise with academic knowledge. This partnership will create a talent pool that is well informed about state-of-the-art technologies and well prepared to meet the upcoming challenges”, says Latha Chembrakalam, Head of Technical Center India (TCI), Continental.

Prof C. Parameswaran, Principal Director of Corporate & Industry Relations from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham said“We are extremely grateful to have the support and expertise of Continental Automotive and MathWorks for introducing a course that has been curated to provide our students with a comprehensive understanding of AUTOSAR, a technology that has become an industry standard in the automotive sector. This course will be offered through a combination of lecture, hands on workshops and industry relevant case studies. By pursing this course, we expect the students will not only be knowledge, but also adaptable innovative and ready to lead the way in the world of Automotive Engineering.”

“The AUTOSAR course offered by Continental and MathWorks will allow hands-on experience in developing scalable, modular software architecture required for automotive embedded systems. Through the tools offered by MathWorks and the industry expertise of Continental, learners gain practical skills in model-based design, simulation, and testing, aligning with current industry standards for efficient and reliable automotive software development”, added by Dr. Sasangan Ramanathan, Dean – Academics, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

Sunil Motwani, Country Manager – MathWorks India said,“We are thrilled to partner with Continental India to develop a comprehensive course for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore. MathWorks is uniquely positioned with deep roots in education and extensive collaboration with the industry, giving us a clear understanding of the skills needed in the workforce. The course is designed to help students learn about various aspects of automotive product development including architecture, embedded systems and standards like AUTOSAR through the Model-Based Design framework. We believe that this course will prepare the students for jobs in the automobile world.”

Phased Approach to Build Industry-Ready Talent

This collective effort has been executed in three phases. Phase 1 comprises of designing a curriculum that aligns with industry standards which leveraging industry expertise, university ecosystem, and simulation technology in hand. Phase 2 aims at collective growth through collaboration, which includes Faculty Development Programs (FDP) and monthly expert sessions at the university campus, culminating in an industry readiness examination at the end of the semester. Phase 3 is the execution phase which aims to bring the vision to reality through active and effective delivery of course with university bodies and simulation partners.

The AUTOSAR course, with its extensive approach to industry-academia integration will work towards creating a stronger talent pool in India. It will further help contribute to the overall growth of the automotive industry in the country and innovation in future.

Technical Center India's (TCI) Academic Associations

Technical Centre India (TCI) was set up in 2009 and has grown substantially as of Continental's in-house R&D locations. With a strength of more than 6,000 engineers, it is one of the company's major R&D locations organized under the Software and Central Technologies (SCT). TCI supports both global and local R&D for the company's Automotive group sector. TCI has in the past and is currently collaborating with a host of premier institutions across the country.



